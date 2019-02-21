Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e: What's different

Samsung finally unveiled Galaxy S10 family of smartphones yesterday at an event in San Francisco, United States. The phones look just as good as it appeared in several leaks and renders. The South Korean electronics major is celebrating 10 year anniversary of the Galaxy smartphones this year. The company launched Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Samsung Galaxy S10e smartphones along with , Galaxy Buds wireless earphones and a foldable smartphone dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e, targeted to different consumers and price segments, will go on sale next month in markets around the world. The Galaxy S10 family packs some of the best smartphone technologies and features that are available to the smartphone manufacturers. Here’s a comprehensive look at the specifications, design and more of all-new Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e: Design, Display and Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

On the front, Samsung has changed the design of S10 series with the addition of all-new Infinity-O display. The standard Galaxy S10 boats of a 6.1-inch Quad-HD+ Infinity-O display, with features one single punch-hole design for selfie camera. The ‘Curved Dynamic AMOLED’ offers 19:9 aspect ratio with 550ppi in the Galaxy S10. Coming to Samsung Galaxy S10+, it packs slightly bigger 6.4-inch Quad-HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with 438ppi and 19:9 aspect ratio. This panel includes two punch-holes in a capsule shape in the front for dual-selfie cameras.

The third variant called the Samsung Galaxy S10e, is much smaller than other two Galaxy S10 models. It features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel, which is not curved, Samsung is calling it ‘Flat Dynamic’ Infinity-O display with one hole for single selfie camera. All three panels are HDR10+ certified and can go up to 1,200 nits of brightness.

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ feature and the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor from Qualcomm below the display. The more affordable Galaxy S10e packs a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the power button.

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e: Chipset, RAM and Storage

Internally, Samsung’s Galaxy S10-Series smartphones for India will pack an octa-core Exynos 9820 SoC. Globally, the smartphone will come with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC as well, depending on the market.

In Samsung Galaxy S10 India variant, the handset will include Exynos 9820 with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB or 512GB of inbuilt storage with a microSD expandability card slot (up to 512GB). For Galaxy S10+, the chipset remains same with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB, 512GB and 1TB. For the Galaxy S10e, the smartphone will pack 6GB or 8GB RAM options with 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e: Camera comparison

Samsung has kept interesting camera combinations in Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e. The S10 and S10+ have been loaded with a triple camera setup for primary imaging needs. This includes a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f2.4 auto-focus lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with wide-angle f1.5/ f2.4 auto-focus lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle f2.2 fixed-focus lens. Both camera setups support dual optical image stabilization (OIS), 0.5x to 2x optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom.

The Galaxy S10e’s dual-camera setup is missing the 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, present in the Galaxy S10, and hence there is a lack of 2x optical zoom support. On the front, it is the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e that share the same setup – a single 10-megapixel sensor with f1.9 auto-focus lens – whereas the Galaxy S10+ adds a second 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor with a f2.2 fixed-focus lens.

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e: Battery and OS

The biggest battery you’ll get among three S10 phones is in Galaxy S10+. The smartphone comes with 4,100mAh battery, while the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e packs moderate 3,400mAh, and 3,100mAh batteries respectively.

Samsung has included fast charging support in all three Galaxy S10 smartphones. Not just that, the phone supports wireless as well as reverse wireless charging feature, which Samsung is calling Wireless PowerShare. All three models use the same operating system based on Android 9 Pie with One UI.

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e: Global Prices and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will be priced starting $899.99 (approximately Rs. 64,000). The bigger model Galaxy S10+ will start at $999.99 (approximately Rs. 71,000) when released. The Samsung Galaxy S10e, on the other hand, is most affordable offering with a price tag of $749.99 (approximately Rs. 53,300). All three Galaxy S10 smartphones will go on pre-order starting today, February 21 in the US, and will go on sale from March 8.

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e: Comparison table

