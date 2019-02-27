comscore
Samsung Galaxy S10 with Snapdragon 855 SoC easily beats the Exynos 9820 version in benchmarks

The comparison between both variants of Samsung Galaxy S10 was done based on results from PCMark and Speedometer 2.0 benchmark tests.

  • Published: February 27, 2019 12:16 PM IST
Samsung is known to launch its flagship smartphone lineup with different processors. The one that is aimed at the United States comes with Snapdragon processors from Qualcomm, while all other devices across the globe come with the in-house Exynos processors. Keeping in line with this, the company has launched its latest Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup with Snapdragon 855 SoC and Exynos 9820 processors. As previously reported, the Exynos 9820 is based on 8nm fabrication, while the Snapdragon 855 is based on 7nm manufacturing process, which directly implies that Snapdragon devices will offer better performance.

Proving that difference in performance between both the processors, a new report by AnandTech has shared a preliminary set of benchmarks for both Snapdragon as well as Exynos variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10. According to the report, the comparison between both the devices was done based on two benchmark tests – PCMark and Speedometer 2.0. The reason to choose these two tests is because they are most likely to represent the actual difference in performance in the real world.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

The report added that both the devices were running in the performance mode while running both of the benchmarks. Taking a look at the results, it is no surprise that the Snapdragon version of the Galaxy S10 was easily able to surpass the Exynos variant in terms of performance without breaking a sweat. In addition to this, the Snapdragon variant of Galaxy S10 was also able to perform better than the original Snapdragon 855 reference designs that Qualcomm initially showcased in December 2018 while announcing the new processor.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions: Focus on raw power, improved features

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions: Focus on raw power, improved features

According to the results, the Exynos variant was not too far behind but it was absolutely crushed in some tests including the PCMark Work 2.0 video editing benchmark, PCMark Work 2.0 photo editing, and PCMark Work 2.0 data manipulation tests. To give you some sense of the result, the Exynos 9820 scored 5,596 in the video editing test which is worse than what the original Google Pixel XL received and only slightly better than the Galaxy S7. It is worth noting that benchmarks are different from the real world experience of the device but they do tend to paint a comparative picture of the device in terms of performance.

  • Published Date: February 27, 2019 12:16 PM IST

