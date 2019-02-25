comscore
Samsung Galaxy S10e now available on Airtel online store for a down payment of Rs 7,499

The Galaxy S10e is priced at Rs 55,900, but with Airtel offer, you can buy one for a down payment as low as Rs 7,499.

  • Published: February 25, 2019 5:26 PM IST
The new Galaxy S10 series has been launched in India, and pre-orders have already started too. There is no word on when Samsung will be hosting formal launch event, pre-ordered devices will start shipping from March 6 onwards. There are three smartphones – the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, with prices starting at Rs 55,900, and going all the way up to Rs 117,900. If you feel the pricing is a little out of your budget, Airtel has come up with a down payment scheme with easy EMI option.

The Galaxy S10e is priced at Rs 55,900 but with Airtel offer, you just need to pay a down payment of Rs 7,499. The remaining amount needs to be paid in the form of EMI of Rs 2,599 for a period of 24 months. This means, you end up paying a total of Rs 69,875, and Rs 13,975 extra over an above the smartphone price.

But this also bundles the Airtel postpaid plan priced at Rs 799 which offers 100GB monthly data, 3 months Netflix subscription, Amazon Prime subscription, and more. So, even if we look at it from a point where you pay Rs 799 for 24 months, you pay Rs 19,176. In short, with Airtel bundled offer, you end up saving Rs 5,200.

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions: An answer to Apple iPhone XR

Airtel has also announced that the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ will also be available on the Airtel online store at a down payment of Rs 9,099 and Rs 15,799, respectively; and EMI for both plans will be Rs 2,999 per month. On buying any of the Galaxy S10-series smartphone, you can get a Galaxy Watch for Rs 9,999 or Galaxy Buds at Rs 2,999.

