Samsung Galaxy S10 owners get complimentary 6 months Spotify, 4 months YouTube Premium subscription

When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 in August last year, the company announced a partnership with Spotify, the world’s popular music streaming service. Now, with the launch of the Galaxy S10-series, the South Korean giant has extended its partnership by offering buyers with complimentary access to the platform. The company is also offering YouTube Premium subscription to the buyers.

So, on buying the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+, Samsung is offering 6 months complimentary access to Spotify, and 4 months complimentary access to YouTube Premium. But there is a fine print associated with the offer. To begin with, you need to buy the Galaxy S10-series smartphones in the US. Secondly, you must be new to Spotify Premium. Meaning, if you ever paid for premium access in the past, or availed free premium trial, you won’t be eligible for the offer.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

After the 6 months complimentary access is over, you will be charged $9.99 per month to continue using the service. You can even cancel the subscription before the premium offer ends, but you will lost features such as ad free music, unlimited skips, offline playback, and high-quality audio streaming.

YouTube Premium, on the other hand, lets you enjoy ad-free viewing, offline download, and play videos on the background. You also get an access to YouTube Music. And just like Spotify offer, you must be a new user of YouTube Premium, Google Play Music and YouTube Music Premium service. The good part is, the offer is not limited to the US. So, if you reside in Australia, France, Russia, South Korea, Spain, UK, Germany and other countries where YouTube Premium service is available, you’re in luck. Sadly, the service isn’t available in India.