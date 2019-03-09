comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 owners get complimentary 6 months Spotify, 4 months YouTube Premium subscription
News

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners get complimentary 6 months Spotify, 4 months YouTube Premium subscription

News

If you’re buying a Galaxy S10-series smartphone, you might want to take advantage of complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access.

  • Published: March 9, 2019 12:29 PM IST
samsung galaxy s10 series

When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 in August last year, the company announced a partnership with Spotify, the world’s popular music streaming service. Now, with the launch of the Galaxy S10-series, the South Korean giant has extended its partnership by offering buyers with complimentary access to the platform. The company is also offering YouTube Premium subscription to the buyers.

So, on buying the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+, Samsung is offering 6 months complimentary access to Spotify, and 4 months complimentary access to YouTube Premium. But there is a fine print associated with the offer. To begin with, you need to buy the Galaxy S10-series smartphones in the US. Secondly, you must be new to Spotify Premium. Meaning, if you ever paid for premium access in the past, or availed free premium trial, you won’t be eligible for the offer.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

After the 6 months complimentary access is over, you will be charged $9.99 per month to continue using the service. You can even cancel the subscription before the premium offer ends, but you will lost features such as ad free music, unlimited skips, offline playback, and high-quality audio streaming.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The best Galaxy before the next frontier!

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The best Galaxy before the next frontier!

YouTube Premium, on the other hand, lets you enjoy ad-free viewing, offline download, and play videos on the background. You also get an access to YouTube Music. And just like Spotify offer, you must be a new user of YouTube Premium, Google Play Music and YouTube Music Premium service. The good part is, the offer is not limited to the US. So, if you reside in Australia, France, Russia, South Korea, Spain, UK, Germany and other countries where YouTube Premium service is available, you’re in luck. Sadly, the service isn’t available in India.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

Android Pie with One UI
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
  • Published Date: March 9, 2019 12:29 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access
OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications

News

OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared

Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrates International Women’s Day by meeting students in India

News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrates International Women’s Day by meeting students in India

Sponsored

Most Popular

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access

OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access
Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared
5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to play PUBG Mobile

Gaming

5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to play PUBG Mobile
Samsung Galaxy A90, A40, A20e support pages go live

News

Samsung Galaxy A90, A40, A20e support pages go live
Samsung Galaxy S10 demand better than expected

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 demand better than expected

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: दोनों में से कौन है ज्यादा दमदार स्मार्टफोन

AnTuTU लिस्टिंग में ओप्पो के नए स्मार्टफोन को मिले 365,246 पॉइंट

PUBG Mobile में जल्द ही zombie बनकर खेल पाएंगे आप, जानें कैसे

नकली नोट को पहचान लेगा IIT खड़गपुर के स्टूडेंट्स द्वारा बनाया गया यह स्मार्टफोन ऐप

Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: ये कंपनी दे रही सबसे सस्ते में डेली 2GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

News

Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report
News
Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 owners complimentary Spotify and YouTube Premium access
OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications

News

OnePlus 7 gets listed on retailer website, reveals full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro get 48-megapixel capture mode in the latest MIUI 10 Beta 9.3.7 update
Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared

News

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Compared