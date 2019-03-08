Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Price in India, specifications and features compared

Samsung’s latest affordable flagship, the Galaxy S10e has gone in sale in India today, and it can be purchased from online as well as offline channels. The Samsung smartphone comes with the latest flagship chipset, better cameras, a good design, and wireless charging among other features. But when we talk about affordable flagships, the OnePlus 6T is the popular device in the category. If you’ve been wondering which smartphone to buy, here’s a look at how both the smartphones fare based on their price, specifications and features.

Price in India, availability

The OnePlus 6T is priced at Rs 37,999 in India for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model, and Rs 41,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model. It is available to purchase via Amazon India, Croma Retail and Reliance Digital stores. The Galaxy S10e, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 55,900 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model. It is available to purchase from online as well as offline channels.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Design and display

Both the Galaxy S10e and the OnePlus 6T comes with front and back glass design, and a metal frame. The glass back enables wireless charging and reverse wireless charging feature on the Galaxy S10e, but the same has been missing from the OnePlus 6T.

Both smartphones come with full HD+ AMOLED panels, just that Samsung has fitted a dynamic AMOLED panel with crazy brightness of 1,200nits. The Galaxy S10e comes with a 5.8-inch panel and in-display hole-punch selfie camera, whereas the OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch panel and a notched display that houses the sensors and selfie snapper.

Specifications

Under the hood, the Galaxy S10e is powered by an 8nm Exynos 9820 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, is powered by a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB / 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also a special McLaren edition model with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage, but at the time of filing the story, it wasn’t on sale.

Cameras

In the photography department, both smartphones come with dual rear cameras. The Samsung phone is equipped with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with dual aperture f/1.5-f/2.4, with dual pixel auto-focus and OIS. There is a secondary 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens to capture wide-angle photos. Up front, there is a 10-megapixel auto-focus camera for selfies and video calling.

The OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor with telephoto lens for 2X zoom and portrait mode. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Battery and OS

The Samsung Galaxy S10e comes with a 3,100mAh battery with 10W fast charging, whereas the OnePlus smartphone comes with a 3,700mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. In the software department, both smartphones run on Android 9 Pie OS with their respective custom UI skins.

Connectivity, security and extras

In terms of connectivity, both smartphones come with dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE connectivity, Bluetooth, and USB Type C port. The S10e also comes with a 3,5mm audio jack, which is missing from the OnePlus smartphone. In terms of security, both smartphones support face unlock, and while the OnePlus 6T comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, the Samsung smartphone has a sensor embedded in the power button on the side. In terms of extras, the Galaxy S10e is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and comes with a heart rate sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Comparison table

Samsung Galaxy S10e OnePlus 6T Display 5.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 6.41-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Processor Exynos 9820 Snapdragon 845 RAM

6GB 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB

(expandable) 128GB / 256GB Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel with LED flash 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel with LED flash Front Camera 10-megapixel 16-megapixel Battery 3,100mAh 3,700mAh Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Price Rs 55,900 Rs 37,999 (6GB)

Rs 41,999 (8GB)