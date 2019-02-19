Samsung Galaxy S10e leaked poster shows off the front and back design

When it comes to Samsung‘s flagship devices, the frequent rumors and leaks mean that we usually already know most of what to expect with the upcoming devices before it launches. Samsung will unveil its flagship Galaxy S10 alongside the Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e on February 20 in San Francisco. Now, an alleged promotional poster of the Samsung Galaxy S10e has surfaced online.

The poster, spotted by GSMArena, has the slogan ‘Premium fun for everyone’, which is expected to be the company’s official slogan for the Galaxy S10e. Furthermore, this slogan could mean that the Galaxy S10e will offer identical specifications to the Galaxy S10, but with a few notable alterations at a cheaper price of around Rs 50,000 in India. The Galaxy S10e is Samsung’s answer to the Apple iPhone XR, the cheapest iPhone in Apple’s 2018 product lineup. The Galaxy S10e is expected to arrive in multiple colors and one of them, the Canary Yellow, is tipped to be exclusive to Galaxy S10e as showcased in the alleged poster.

The poster also shows the front and back design of the phone, which just about reveals the punch-hole camera on the front display, and dual-camera setup at the back along with an LED flash and heart-rate sensor. The poster doesn’t give away any further details.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Samsung Galaxy S10e expected specification and features

The Galaxy S10e is rumored to pack a 5.8-inch panel with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. It will be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will bear a dual-camera setup at the back. This is likely to comprise of a 12-megapixel f/1.5 primary sensor with a wide-lens, dual aperture, dual-pixel autofocus, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Samsung could also offer a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens and an f/2.2 aperture. The device is said to be backed by a small a 3,100mAh battery. The chipset will be backed by up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.