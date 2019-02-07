Samsung Galaxy S10 likely to launch in India on March 6, prices could start at Rs 50,000: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will be officially launched at an event in San Francisco on February 20. While Samsung tends to bring the devices to India generally a month later, this year Indians may not have to wait too long to get their hands on Galaxy S10 series. A new report citing a Samsung distributor as source claims that the Galaxy S10 range will launch in India on March 6. This means Indian consumers will be able to pre-order the smartphone just two weeks after the global launch, and the devices are tipped to go on sale on March 15.

As per 91mobiles, prices for the Galaxy S10 range this year will start at Rs 50,000 in India. The price tipped is for the Galaxy S10e model, which is also being dubbed as Galaxy S10 Lite. The Galaxy S10 is rumored to be priced at Rs 65,000, while the Galaxy S10+ will set you back by Rs 75,000. The source reportedly told the publication that Samsung plans to keep a price difference of roughly Rs 4,000 between each variants of the Galaxy S10 smartphones. The most premium device in the lineup could be priced around Rs 150,000, when it becomes official in the country.

These leaked pricing suggests that the Indian variants will be cheaper than their European or US counterparts. A previous leak claimed that the smartphone will start at €749 (around Rs 61,000) for the Galaxy S10e model. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are said to be priced at €899 (around Rs 73,000) and €999 (around Rs 81,250) respectively for their base variants.

At its Unpacked event later this month, Samsung is expected to introduce three devices in the Galaxy S10 lineup: the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. These devices are expected to be joined by a 5G variant, which could be exclusive to US, Europe, China and Korean markets. The leaks suggest all these models will differ in terms of their design and camera configuration. The Galaxy S10e is said to Samsung’s answer to Apple iPhone XR and it will feature a 5.8-inch display with flat screen, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy S10 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch curved display with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 512GB storage. The Galaxy S10+ will come with a 6.4-inch curved AMOLED display, 6GB or 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 512GB or 1TB of internal storage. The Galaxy S10 series is expected to be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset depending on the market. It will support IP68 water and dust resistance, fast wireless charging with support for reverse wireless charging as well.