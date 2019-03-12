Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR: Price in India, specifications compared

Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 series, which includes the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, in India last week. The smartphones are the best Galaxy flagship yet from the Korean electronics giant and are aimed to take on the likes of Apple’s iPhone and Huawei’s Mate series in India. While the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ challenge the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in the country, the Galaxy S10e is aimed directly at the iPhone XR, the cheapest iPhone launched last year. The fact that Samsung is taking on the iPhone XR with the Galaxy S10e becomes more apparent when you look at the color options. So, here is a look at how the two devices compare and which one should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR: Design and Display

The choice between the Galaxy S10e and the iPhone XR boils down to a number of features but the display will be the most crucial one. The Galaxy S10e features Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. The iPhone XR, on the other hand, features a larger 6.1-inch display but uses an LCD panel. It is easy to say that Galaxy S10e has a better quality display compared to iPhone XR but Apple has done enough optimization that you will never know whether it is an LCD or an OLED panel. On paper alone, Samsung wins with a superior display.

In terms of design, both the phones feature an aluminum frame with glass back. The Galaxy S10e has a relatively clean design with no notch at the front but just a hole punched into the display for the selfie camera. Apple iPhone XR, on the other hand, has a wide notch at the front to house the cameras for Face ID facial recognition system. The Galaxy S10e uses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face ID can be described as both safer and faster than standard fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S10e was announced in half a dozen colors but is available only in prism black and prism white colors in India. The iPhone XR, on the other hand, comes in black, red, yellow, blue, coral and white color. If you look at the iPhone XR in coral, yellow or red color then you will be smitten and the Galaxy S10e will start looking ancient in comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR: Specifications

In terms of specifications, both the phones feature the latest from their corresponding companies. The iPhone XR is powered by Apple A12 Bionic chipset, which is a hexa-core CPU fabricated using 7nm process and relies on a four-core GPU. The Galaxy S10e, on the other hand, uses Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 chipset fabricated using the 8nm process paired with Mali-G76 GPU.

The Galaxy S10e is being offered with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage while the iPhone XR has 3GB RAM and option to choose between 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. The iPhone XR, despite having lower memory, holds an upper hand in performance thanks to superior architecture and Apple’s efficient power management. The iPhone XR runs iOS 12 and will be updated to iOS 13 whenever it becomes available and considering Apple’s track record, the cheaper iPhone should stay updated at least for three years. The Galaxy S10e runs Samsung One UI based on Android Pie and while it will receive Android Q, the future updates cannot be guaranteed.

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR: Cameras

Samsung is trying to better the iPhone XR by putting dual rear camera setup and a high-resolution front camera on the Galaxy S10e. The Galaxy S10e features a 12-megapixel main shooter with dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4 and a 16-megapixel secondary shooter which acts as an ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there is a 10-megapixel shooter with dual pixel autofocus and support for 4K video recording.

The offering on iPhone XR might seem humbling with a 12-megapixel single rear camera having an aperture of f/1.8, optical image stabilization and phase detect autofocus. For selfies, there is a 7-megapixel iSight camera with support for Apple’s AR effects and other portrait mode effects.

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR: Pricing

The Galaxy S10e is priced at Rs 55,900 for the only model available in the country. The iPhone XR, on the other hand, starts at Rs 76,900 for the 64GB variant. Flipkart is selling the 64GB variant of the iPhone XR for Rs 69,999 and an ongoing offer allows interested buyers to get the device for an effective monthly cost of Rs 1,999. There is also instant store discount up to Rs 5,300, exchange value up to Rs 25,000 on old smartphone and 10 percent cash back on EMI and non-EMI transactions.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10e Apple iPhone XR Display 5.8-inch Full HD+ 6.1-inch HD+ Processor Samsung Exynos 9820 octa-core Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core RAM 6GB 3GB Storage 128GB

(expandable) 64GB/128GB/256GB

(non-expandable) Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel 12-megapixel Front Camera 10-megapixel 7-megapixel Battery 3,100mAh 2,942mAh Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Android OS Android 9 Pie

(upgradable) Apple iOS 12

(upgradable) Price Rs 55,900 (6GB/128GB) Rs 76,900 (3GB/64GB)

Rs 81,900 (3GB/128GB)

Rs 91,900 (3GB/256GB)