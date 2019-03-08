Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e first sale today: Price, Offers and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e, the three new Galaxy S series flagship, will go on sale for the first time today in India. The Galaxy S10 series was launched in India early this week, and prices start from Rs 55,900. The smartphones were launched globally at an event in San Francisco last month, and are being sold in India for the first time today. They will be available via Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm Mall, and Samsung’s own e-store.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e: Price and Offers

The Galaxy S10e is the cheapest of the three devices, and it is priced at Rs 55,900 in India. It comes in only one storage option and is available in prism white and prism black color. The Galaxy S10 comes with 8GB of RAM and option for 128GB or 512GB storage. The models are priced at Rs 66,900 and Rs 84,900 respectively.

The Galaxy S10+, the most premium model, comes in three storage variants but the e-commerce players seem to be offering only the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB or 512GB storage variant. The 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 73,900 while the 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 91,900. Those buying the Galaxy S10 series can buy the Galaxy Buds at discounted price of Rs 4,999, a discount of 50 percent from its retail price of Rs 9,999.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ differ from each other mainly in terms of display size, camera setup and battery capacity. The Galaxy S10e features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display while the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ sport a 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED displays. All the three devices are powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 SoC coupled. These devices also support expandable storage up to 512GB via SD card slot.

The Galaxy S10e features dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel dual aperture main camera and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies, it is equipped with a 10-megapixel shooter capable of recording 4K videos. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ feature triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The Galaxy S10 has a single 10-megapixel selfie camera while the Galaxy S10+ sports dual 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras.

The Galaxy S10e comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor while the Galaxy S10 and S10+ support ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. They also feature dedicated Bixby button, which fortunately can be reprogrammed this year. The Galaxy S10e has a 3,100mAh battery while the S10 and S10+ house a larger 3,400mAh and 4,100mAh battery respectively. All the three models run Samsung’s One UI based on Android 9 Pie and feature Infinity-O display design with S10+ having a pill shaped cutout.