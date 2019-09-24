Samsung has rolled out a new software update for its flagship Galaxy S10 series. The latest update adds the Galaxy Note 10’s camera features. Firmware version G970FXXU3ASIG, G973FXXU3ASIG and G975FXXU3ASIG is now rolling out for the base Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ phones respectively. The new software update will eventually be available for Samsung Galaxy users across the globe.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series software update details

The latest update adds Dex for PC support. This feature was first introduced with the flagship Galaxy Note 10. The update includes the latest security patch as well. As per the changelog, the phones will get camera features like improved Live focus, Live focus video, Night mode for the front camera and support for AR Doodle. It will also include Super steady video recording in Hyperlapse mode.

Samsung Pass’s setup has also been simplified. The Link to Windows feature, which was first unveiled with the Note 10, has been expanded to the Galaxy S10 family. The update also adds Dynamic Lock screen, which changes the lock screen wallpaper whenever the screen is turned on. The OTA update will hit the Galaxy S10 series gradually.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series

Jiyoung Mun, an engineer at Samsung Electronics’ Mobile R&D Office, explained, “the Galaxy S10’s update reflects Samsung’s commitment to offering more users access to exceptional innovations.” “At Samsung Electronics, we’re constantly exploring ways to offer Galaxy device users the best possible smartphone experience, and this software update is an extension of that commitment,” said Mun.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 specifications

Features Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price 66900 69999 Chipset Exynos 9820 Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP 10MP Battery 3,400mAh 3,500mAh

