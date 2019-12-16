Samsung is expected to launch its new Galaxy S11-series smartphones on February 18 in San Francisco next year. Samsung will most likely introduce three Galaxy S11 models – Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S11+. At the same event, the company is also likely to unveil the much rumored Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone.

Unlike previous years, this time the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone is expected to drop its in-house Exynos 990 SoC in favor of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. However, Europe could be the only region in the world where the Galaxy S11-series will feature an Exynos chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera capabilities

The photographic capabilities of the Galaxy S11-series will possibly be the highlight of the smartphone. Leakster @UniverseIce has tweeted about the Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera capabilities. The leakster claims that the smartphone’s primary sensor will be 108-megapixels. It will however click photos in 12-megapixel and then use 9-to-1 pixel binning. It will then combine it into one large 2.4-micrometer image cell size. The device will also feature an ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5X periscopic zoom lens with a ToF sensor to measure distance.

The custom 108-megapixel sensor on the Galaxy S11-series is likely to use a 1/1.3-inch image sensor size. This will help in better adjusting the contrast and brilliance. It doesn’t use the same ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor as seen in the previous generation. Instead, it will come with a new CMOS sensor. This will likely result in a high cost for the camera setup.

As per previous reports, the new upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series will offer up to 8K video recording at 30fps. It is also likely to offer new camera modes like Director’s View Mode, Single Take Photo, and Night Hyperlapse among others. Samsung is also likely to add laser autofocus. Previous leaks hint at a total of five camera sensors on the back of the device.