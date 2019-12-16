comscore Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera detailed leaked: Price, specs | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S11+ 108-megapixel camera capabilities leaked: Report
News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ 108-megapixel camera capabilities leaked: Report

News

Next year's Samsung Galaxy S11 series will include big changes in the camera department. These include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a periscope zoom lens, and more.

  • Published: December 16, 2019 3:37 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30s camera

Samsung is expected to launch its new Galaxy S11-series smartphones on February 18 in San Francisco next year. Samsung will most likely introduce three Galaxy S11 models – Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S11+. At the same event, the company is also likely to unveil the much rumored Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone.

Unlike previous years, this time the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone is expected to drop its in-house Exynos 990 SoC in favor of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. However, Europe could be the only region in the world where the Galaxy S11-series will feature an Exynos chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera capabilities

The photographic capabilities of the Galaxy S11-series will possibly be the highlight of the smartphone. Leakster @UniverseIce has tweeted about the Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera capabilities. The leakster claims that the smartphone’s primary sensor will be 108-megapixels. It will however click photos in 12-megapixel and then use 9-to-1 pixel binning. It will then combine it into one large 2.4-micrometer image cell size. The device will also feature an ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5X periscopic zoom lens with a ToF sensor to measure distance.

Samsung Galaxy S11+ to feature a 108-megapixel custom sensor: Report

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S11+ to feature a 108-megapixel custom sensor: Report

The custom 108-megapixel sensor on the Galaxy S11-series is likely to use a 1/1.3-inch image sensor size. This will help in better adjusting the contrast and brilliance. It doesn’t use the same ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor as seen in the previous generation. Instead, it will come with a new CMOS sensor. This will likely result in a high cost for the camera setup.

As per previous reports, the new upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series will offer up to 8K video recording at 30fps. It is also likely to offer new camera modes like Director’s View Mode, Single Take Photo, and Night Hyperlapse among others. Samsung is also likely to add laser autofocus. Previous leaks hint at a total of five camera sensors on the back of the device.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 16, 2019 3:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi electric toothbrush launched: Price, features
News
Xiaomi electric toothbrush launched: Price, features
Hike Messenger: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

Features

Hike Messenger: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

Redmi K20 series now available via Amazon India: Price, features, offers and other details

News

Redmi K20 series now available via Amazon India: Price, features, offers and other details

Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera capabilities leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera capabilities leaked

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked

News

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi electric toothbrush launched: Price, features

Redmi K20 series now available via Amazon India: Price, features, offers and other details

Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera capabilities leaked

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked

Philips true wireless in-ear headphones launched in India: Check price, features

Hike Messenger: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera capabilities leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera capabilities leaked
Top 10 Samsung, Realme, Nokia phones to get Android 10 update soon

News

Top 10 Samsung, Realme, Nokia phones to get Android 10 update soon
Realme sold 15 million smartphones in first year, aims to double sales numbers in 2020

News

Realme sold 15 million smartphones in first year, aims to double sales numbers in 2020
Samsung denies selling 1 million Galaxy Fold handsets

News

Samsung denies selling 1 million Galaxy Fold handsets
Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s get up to Rs 3,000 discount

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s get up to Rs 3,000 discount

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K20 अब Amazon India पर भी सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

TRAI के न्यू मोबाइल नंबर पोर्टेबिलिटी नियम आज से हुए शुरू: महज 3 दिनों में बदलें ऑपरेटर

BSNL के इस प्लान में मिल रहा है 1095GB डाटा और 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i भारत में पहली बार ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

Airtel डिजिटल TV यूजर्स को बेस पैक पर मिल रही है 30 दिनों की एक्स्ट्रा सर्विस

News

Xiaomi electric toothbrush launched: Price, features
News
Xiaomi electric toothbrush launched: Price, features
Redmi K20 series now available via Amazon India: Price, features, offers and other details

News

Redmi K20 series now available via Amazon India: Price, features, offers and other details
Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera capabilities leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera capabilities leaked
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked

News

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked
Philips true wireless in-ear headphones launched in India: Check price, features

News

Philips true wireless in-ear headphones launched in India: Check price, features