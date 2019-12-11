Rumors and leaks around Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy S11 series have already been doing rounds of the internet. This series is likely to launch sometime in the second week of February 2020. Similar to Galaxy S10, next year’s lineup will include three devices – Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+, Galaxy S11e. In addition to the expected launch and design, a new Samsung Galaxy S11+ leak reveals its battery capacity.

As per a GalaxyClub report, the Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has passed its certification. SafetyKorea, a South Korean organization, keeps track of product safety. The organization has certified the battery model that Samsung is planning to use in its upcoming Galaxy S11+. Taking a closer look at the details, Samsung will use a battery with model number EB-BG988ABY in the SM-G988 model smartphone.

The website also shares an image of the battery, which hints at 18.74Wh rating. The photo accompanying this certification shows a 5,000mAh total capacity unit, while the rated capacity is around 4,855mAh. The image also showcases a square design likely hinting at a redesigned internal layout for the Galaxy S11+. Samsung will reportedly also add support for 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series features, specifications

As per previous leaks, the Galaxy S11-series will feature an Exynos 990 octa-core SoC in India. In the US, it will likely have the Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11-series will come in three screen sizes. The Samsung Galaxy S11e is likely to feature either a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch display. The regular Galaxy S11 could sport a 6.7-inch screen, while the Galaxy S11+ will pack a 6.9-inch display. If rumors are true, the Galaxy S11 models might come with a taller 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz display.