South Korean electronics giant Samsung seems to be working on its next flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S11 series. As per recent reports, Samsung is wasting no time to start on developing the flagship after the Note 10 series. We have already seen reports hint at the possible specifications and design of the Galaxy S11. The device is likely to launch in four months around February 2020. In addition to the expected launch and design, new information has surfaced regarding the model numbers and battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S11 certification details

As per a report from GSMArena, it looks like the Galaxy S11 series has just received certification regarding the battery. SafetyKorea, a South Korean organization that keeps track of product safety in the country shared information about S11 battery. The organization also certified the battery models that Samsung is planning to use in its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11. Taking a closer look at the details, Samsung will use a battery with model number EB-BG980ABY in SM-G980. For context, the Galaxy S10e same with SM-G970. This likely means that the Samsung Galaxy S11e may sport the model number SM-G980.

The website also shared an image of the battery which hinted at 14.36 Wh rating. As the battery operates at 3.85V, the total capacity is likely to be 3,730mAh. This also means that the actual capacity of the final version may be around 3,800mAh. The 3,800mAh is a considerable upgrade from 3,100mAh capacity that we saw in the Samsung Galaxy S11e. Battery image also showcased a square design likely hinting at redesigned internal design for the Galaxy S11 series.

Increased battery capacity in the base model for the Samsung Galaxy S11 series likely hints at some important specifications. This includes the long-rumored 90Hz screen along with a 5G modem. It means that all S11 models will come with a 5G modem instead of a separate 5G variant.