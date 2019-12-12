South Korean smartphone maker and electronics giant, Samsung, is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S11-series soon. A new report hints that the launch event will take place on February 18, 2020, in San Francisco. Alongside the new Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphones, the company is also expected to release its long-rumored Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone with a clamshell design.

Samsung Galaxy S11 launch event details

The Galaxy S11-series and Galaxy Fold 2 launch date report comes from the leakster @IceUniverse. It is expected to be hosted in the same Bill Graham Civic Auditorium venue where the Galaxy S10-series was unveiled earlier this year. The launch date is just a week ahead of MWC 2020. Details of the upcoming smartphones have already surfaced over the past few months, and as the launch draws closer, the pace of leaks is also increasing.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 release in February 2020 will be in line with the launch of the original Galaxy Fold. The company showcased the Galaxy Fold smartphone during the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series in San Francisco. As per past reports, the company has long been working on several foldable designs experiments to arrive at one ideal design. Price and other details of Samsung Galaxy S11 are scarce at the moment.

Galaxy Fold 2: What we know so far

The design change to the clamshell format and several other factors will ensure that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is not much expensive. The smaller display on the Galaxy Fold 2 would be one of the reasons for its reduced cost. Previous reports have also indicated that the Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone will be priced around $1,000.

The second big change will be in the display quality. It is said to include an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) as the protective layer to replace the transparent polyimide (PI) film which is currently being used on the Galaxy Fold. It’s the same plastic film, which many had initially mistaken it for a screen guard, and its removal caused problems for Samsung.