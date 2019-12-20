comscore Samsung Galaxy S11 trio to get a 48MP telephoto camera | BGR India
  Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11+ tipped to feature a 48-megapixel telephoto camera
Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11+ tipped to feature a 48-megapixel telephoto camera

Samsung Galaxy S11 is already rumored to feature an 108-megapixel main camera. Now, it is tipped to come equipped with a 48-megapixel telephoto camera as well.

  Published: December 20, 2019 12:21 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S11e Render

Samsung is set to launch a trio of Galaxy S11 smartphones at a special event in February 2020. We already know that there will be Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+ and will come in five different variants. With the Galaxy S11 series, Samsung seems to be focusing on building a camera-centric smartphone. It is widely rumored that the next flagship from the Korean company will feature a 108-megapixel main camera. Now, we have details about the telephoto sensor likely to be used on the device as well.

A report from last month claimed that the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+ will have a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Now, a reliable tipster, who goes by the name Ice Universe on Twitter, has confirmed the camera setup. According the leakster, the Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11e and Galaxy S11+ will offer telephoto cameras that will not be less than 48-megapixel in resolution. The tipster does not offer any additional details about the sensor or the camera component that Samsung plans to use with its Galaxy S11 flagship next year.

While smartphone makers are switching to high resolution sensors for the main camera, they have stuck lower resolution units for telephoto or ultra wide-angle cameras. Huawei broke that tradition when it used a 40-megapixel sensor for the ultra wide-angle camera on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Now, Samsung seems to be following suit by using a high-resolution sensor for its telephoto unit. It is not clear whether the 48-megapixel sensor will have optical zoom support. Currently, some smartphone makers use high resolution sensor and allow users to crop and zoom into pictures.

However, a high resolution 48-megapixel sensor will help in capturing a large amount of data. Capturing that amount of data at 2x or 5x zoom could mean even more data. While telephoto camera is not favored, it has been proven to be useful. With Pixel 4 series, Google has used a telephoto sensor and added software-based digital zoom. The Galaxy S11 trio is rumored to launch on February 18 and might be a huge overhaul in the camera department.

  Published Date: December 20, 2019 12:21 PM IST

