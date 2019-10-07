comscore Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch details surface online
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch tipped for February 18, 2020: All you need to know
News

Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch tipped for February 18, 2020: All you need to know

News

The Samsung Galaxy S11 will reportedly launch 5 days before MWC 2020 begins. Here is all you need to know.

  • Updated: February 11, 2020 3:05 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-s10-bgr-9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is now two months old, and all the focus is now shifted to the Galaxy S11. Samsung has launched most S-series smartphones at the MWC trade show in Barcelona. However, the Galaxy S10 was launched at a separate event in San Francisco. Latest leak hints at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 launch date.

Related Stories


Samsung Galaxy S11 rumored launch

According to a report on SamMobile, the Galaxy S11 will launch in the third week of February. The Unpacked event could take place on February 18, 2020. Sadly, there is no word on the venue yet.

Samsung Galaxy S11 expected specifications

According to South Korean media, The Elec, Samsung Galaxy S11 will come with an improved on-screen fingerprint sensor. It will also have a bigger sensing area and is said to be larger. There is a possibility that Samsung will use a newer ultrasonic sensor from Qualcomm that covers bigger recognition area. At MWC 2019, Qualcomm had confirmed to BGR India that it is working on new sensor with large area of recognition equivalent to 64 square millimetres. 

Presently, the Galaxy S10 comes embedded with a sensor having a dimension of 4 x 9 mm. The sensor is only capable of offering a recognition area of just 36 square millimetre. The sensor also does not show any physical boundaries to help users identify the recognition area. Qualcomm had confirmed that the new sensor will have same thickness as the existing sensor but offer better recognition. By switching to 8 x 8 mm sensor, Samsung Galaxy S11 will offer improved vertical and horizontal unlocking experience.

There is a possibility that we will see the company adopt Qualcomm’s new in-display fingerprint sensor. The ultrasonic sensor from Qualcomm offers vault-like security and is anti-spoof as well. It has better security than the optical in-display fingerprint sensors. Qualcomm eventually wants to make a 30 x 20 mm sensor covering 600 square millimetre area of recognition.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 7, 2019 1:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 11, 2020 3:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Savings up to Rs 13,800 and more
Deals
Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Savings up to Rs 13,800 and more
OnePlus devices now getting Google Assistant-powered Ambient Mode

News

OnePlus devices now getting Google Assistant-powered Ambient Mode

Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

News

Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch date leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch date leaked

Samsung Galaxy A50 available with Rs 4,500 discount offer in India: Check features

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A50 available with Rs 4,500 discount offer in India: Check features

Most Popular

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Poco X2 Review

Ambrane Fireboom Review

Realme C3 review

Smartphone sales drop by 50% in Q1 2020

OnePlus devices now getting Google Assistant-powered Ambient Mode

Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch date leaked

Google to tell if your passwords have been hacked | BGR India

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Why Xiaomi made Mint Keyboard for its smartphones?

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

News

Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards
Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch date leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch date leaked
Samsung Galaxy A50 available with Rs 4,500 discount offer in India: Check features

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A50 available with Rs 4,500 discount offer in India: Check features
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Upcoming Smartphones in February 2020

Top Products

Upcoming Smartphones in February 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C3 स्मार्टफोन इंडोनेशिया में ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy A50 स्मार्टफोन को मिला प्राइस कट, जानें नई कीमत

Redmi ने भारत में लॉन्च किए दो पावर बैंक, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual भारत में 6499 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M31 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 25 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च

News

Smartphone sales drop by 50% in Q1 2020
News
Smartphone sales drop by 50% in Q1 2020
OnePlus devices now getting Google Assistant-powered Ambient Mode

News

OnePlus devices now getting Google Assistant-powered Ambient Mode
Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

News

Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards
Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch date leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch date leaked
Google to tell if your passwords have been hacked | BGR India

News

Google to tell if your passwords have been hacked | BGR India