Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch tipped for February 18, 2020: All you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S11 will reportedly launch 5 days before MWC 2020 begins. Here is all you need to know.

  Published: October 7, 2019 1:24 PM IST
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is now two months old, and all the focus is now shifted to the Galaxy S11. Samsung has launched most S-series smartphones at the MWC trade show in Barcelona. However, the Galaxy S10 was launched at a separate event in San Francisco. Latest leak hints at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 launch date.

Samsung Galaxy S11 rumored launch

According to a report on SamMobile, the Galaxy S11 will launch in the third week of February. The Unpacked event could take place on February 18, 2020. Sadly, there is no word on the venue yet.

Samsung Galaxy S11 expected specifications

According to South Korean media, The Elec, Samsung Galaxy S11 will come with an improved on-screen fingerprint sensor. It will also have a bigger sensing area and is said to be larger. There is a possibility that Samsung will use a newer ultrasonic sensor from Qualcomm that covers bigger recognition area. At MWC 2019, Qualcomm had confirmed to BGR India that it is working on new sensor with large area of recognition equivalent to 64 square millimetres. 

Presently, the Galaxy S10 comes embedded with a sensor having a dimension of 4 x 9 mm. The sensor is only capable of offering a recognition area of just 36 square millimetre. The sensor also does not show any physical boundaries to help users identify the recognition area. Qualcomm had confirmed that the new sensor will have same thickness as the existing sensor but offer better recognition. By switching to 8 x 8 mm sensor, Samsung Galaxy S11 will offer improved vertical and horizontal unlocking experience.

There is a possibility that we will see the company adopt Qualcomm’s new in-display fingerprint sensor. The ultrasonic sensor from Qualcomm offers vault-like security and is anti-spoof as well. It has better security than the optical in-display fingerprint sensors. Qualcomm eventually wants to make a 30 x 20 mm sensor covering 600 square millimetre area of recognition.

