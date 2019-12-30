comscore Samsung Galaxy S11+ gets Bluetooth certification | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S11+ receives Bluetooth certification ahead of official launch

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11+ gets a Bluetooth certification ahead of its launch.

  Published: December 30, 2019 12:36 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S11 leak

Each year, as we near the launch date for the next Samsung flagship, more and more leaks and rumors start flooding in. This year, the Galaxy S11 series is likely to launch around the February 11 or February 18 dates. With just two months left for the launch, Samsung is getting the paperwork including the certifications for the Galaxy S11+ ready. We now have a Bluetooth certification for the SM-G988 device.

The document features three devices. These are the SM-G988_DS, SM-G988B and SM-G988BR_DS. The ‘DS’ most likely denoting support for dual-SIMs. We know from Geekbench that the SM-G988 code belongs to the Galaxy S11+. Further, the trio of devices also likely includes a Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11e. However, with the rumors of the Galaxy S11 series being renamed to the S20 series still not officially confirmed, we’ll still refer to the device as the Galaxy S11+.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look

 

The Bluetooth certification itself doesn’t let us in on much information besides the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S11+ will support Bluetooth 5.0. Nonetheless, according to the common elements of most rumors, the Galaxy S11+ could sport a 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. Further, it could be powered by the Snapdragon 865 or the Exynos 990 SoC and could have 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. A 5,000mAh battery might make its way to the device.

Samsung Galaxy S11+ gets Bluetooth CertificationThe new camera module

Perhaps the most anticipated element of the new Galaxy S11 series is the new design choice Samsung is going with. This includes the big rectangular off-center camera module. A few rumors of the Galaxy S11+ camera setup are constant through most leaks. These are the presence of a new 9-to-1 Bayer 108-megapixel camera and a 5X optical zoom periscope lens.

Galaxy S11 camera

Apart from the upcoming Galaxy S11 series, Samsung is also soon expected to reveal another anticipated phone. This is the Galaxy Fold 2. Unlike the first Galaxy Fold, the new Fold 2 adopts a clamshell design like the Moto Razr 2019. It remains to be seen if Samsung will announce this device along with the Galaxy S11 series during the February event.

  Published Date: December 30, 2019 12:36 PM IST

