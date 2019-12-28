comscore Samsung Galaxy S11+ render shows offer quad cameras | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S11+ render shows offer quad cameras with periscope style zoom lens
News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ render shows offer quad cameras with periscope style zoom lens

News

New render offers a closer look at the quad-camera setup on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11+.

  • Published: December 28, 2019 1:13 PM IST
samsung galaxy s11 plus camera module

South Korean tech giant, Samsung, is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S11-series smartphones in February 2020. Reports hint that the new smartphones will be called Galaxy S20, and likely to launch on February 11 in San Francisco. Ahead of the launch, we have come across leaked renders, and the new one offers a closer look at Samsung Galaxy S11+ quad-camera module.

Related Stories


Samsung Galaxy S11+ leaked render decoded

Ever since the first render leaked, there was a debate about the camera module placement, and the sensor size. Previous renders showed off circular camera holes, isn’t something you would expect when it is said to have periscope style zoom lens. Now, the latest render shared by @OnLeaks tries to fix that.

The new render shows quad-camera sensors where you have triple cameras on the left and a single sensor on the right, along with LED flash module. The main sensor will likely have a 108-megapixel resolution (9-1 bayer filter). As you can see, the third sensor is square-shaped which will support periscope style 5X optical zoom. This also means the fourth sensor will likely be an upgraded ToF sensor.

Three devices in the series

We already know that there will be Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+ and will come in five different variants. A report from last month claimed that the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+ will have a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. However, a high-resolution 48-megapixel sensor will help in capturing a large amount of data. Capturing that amount of data at 2x or 5x zoom could mean even more data. At the February 11 event, Samsung is also likely to unveil Galaxy Fold 2 in a clamshell form factor.

The Samsung Galaxy S11+ will pack a 5,000mAh manufactured by LG, Gizmochina reports. Additionally, the battery produced by LG will likely be about 57 percent smaller in size compared to the 4,100mAh battery on the Galaxy S10+. Taking a closer look at the details, Samsung will use a battery with model number EB-BG988ABY.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 28, 2019 1:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S11+ render shows offer quad cameras
News
Samsung Galaxy S11+ render shows offer quad cameras
iPad Pro 2020 renders leaked online

News

iPad Pro 2020 renders leaked online

Top foldable smartphones expected to launch in 2020

Top Products

Top foldable smartphones expected to launch in 2020

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

Huawei New Year Offer: Get earphone or speaker on buying a smartphone

Deals

Huawei New Year Offer: Get earphone or speaker on buying a smartphone

Most Popular

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung Galaxy S11+ render shows offer quad cameras

iPad Pro 2020 renders leaked online

Top foldable smartphones expected to launch in 2020

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

Realme 5G smartphone, IoT products to launch at MWC 2020

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S11+ render shows offer quad cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ render shows offer quad cameras
Top foldable smartphones expected to launch in 2020

Top Products

Top foldable smartphones expected to launch in 2020
BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap
Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could use flexible glass layer

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could use flexible glass layer

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo S1 Pro भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Amazon India पर हुआ लिस्ट

Huawei New Year Offer: हुवावे P30 Pro, Mate 20 Pro के साथ फ्री ईयरफोन

Realme X50 5G की इमेज हुई लीक, डिजाइन से जुड़ी ये अहम जानकारी आई सामने

Samsung Galaxy A30s का नया वेरिएंट लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme X50 स्मार्टफोन में होगी दमदार बैटरी, दो दिनों तक मिलेगा बैकअप

News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ render shows offer quad cameras
News
Samsung Galaxy S11+ render shows offer quad cameras
iPad Pro 2020 renders leaked online

News

iPad Pro 2020 renders leaked online
Top foldable smartphones expected to launch in 2020

Top Products

Top foldable smartphones expected to launch in 2020
BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap
Realme 5G smartphone, IoT products to launch at MWC 2020

News

Realme 5G smartphone, IoT products to launch at MWC 2020