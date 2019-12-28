Samsung Galaxy S11+ render shows offer quad cameras

South Korean tech giant, Samsung, is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S11-series smartphones in February 2020. Reports hint that the new smartphones will be called Galaxy S20, and likely to launch on February 11 in San Francisco. Ahead of the launch, we have come across leaked renders, and the new one offers a closer look at Samsung Galaxy S11+ quad-camera module.

Samsung Galaxy S11+ leaked render decoded

Ever since the first render leaked, there was a debate about the camera module placement, and the sensor size. Previous renders showed off circular camera holes, isn’t something you would expect when it is said to have periscope style zoom lens. Now, the latest render shared by @OnLeaks tries to fix that.

The new render shows quad-camera sensors where you have triple cameras on the left and a single sensor on the right, along with LED flash module. The main sensor will likely have a 108-megapixel resolution (9-1 bayer filter). As you can see, the third sensor is square-shaped which will support periscope style 5X optical zoom. This also means the fourth sensor will likely be an upgraded ToF sensor.

Three devices in the series

We already know that there will be Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+ and will come in five different variants. A report from last month claimed that the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+ will have a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. However, a high-resolution 48-megapixel sensor will help in capturing a large amount of data. Capturing that amount of data at 2x or 5x zoom could mean even more data. At the February 11 event, Samsung is also likely to unveil Galaxy Fold 2 in a clamshell form factor.

The Samsung Galaxy S11+ will pack a 5,000mAh manufactured by LG, Gizmochina reports. Additionally, the battery produced by LG will likely be about 57 percent smaller in size compared to the 4,100mAh battery on the Galaxy S10+. Taking a closer look at the details, Samsung will use a battery with model number EB-BG988ABY.