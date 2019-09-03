comscore Samsung Galaxy S11 series could feature up to 1TB internal storage
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S11 series storage options leak; to sport up to 1TB internal storage
News

Samsung Galaxy S11 series storage options leak; to sport up to 1TB internal storage

News

There is not much known about the expected Samsung Galaxy S11 series at the time of writing. One thing we know for sure is that the series will feature the top of the line, best available technology.

  • Published: September 3, 2019 10:22 AM IST
samsung galaxy note 10 plus review aura glow

South Korean electronics giant and smartphone maker Samsung has likely already started working on its next flagship smartphone series. There is not much known about the expected Samsung Galaxy S11 series at the time of writing. One thing we know for sure is that the series will feature the top of the line, best available technology. Samsung is likely to lead the flagship smartphone game with the Galaxy S11 series in 2020. Beyond this, new information has surfaced online about the anticipated flagship smartphone series.

Samsung Galaxy S11 specifications

According to a report by SamMobile, it looks like some information about the Samsung Galaxy S11 series has leaked online. The report highlighted some information about the storage variants of Samsung Galaxy S11 series. It went on to stated that Samsung will offer four internal storage variants starting from 128GB. The interesting thing to note here is that the storage options will go all the way to 1TB internal storage. This means that Samsung will double the internal storage in its top-end smartphone. For context, the smartphone has been offering 512GB internal storage as the top end since Galaxy Note 9.

It is also worth noting that 1TB storage is not really a new thing for the Samsung flagship smartphone. Users can already get an effective 1TB storage with the help of the internal storage and microSD card slot. However, a purely high-speed 1TB as internal storage is not a bad thing to have in a flagship smartphone. Given that Samsung has already opted for super-fast UFS 3.0 storage protocol in its Galaxy Note 10 flagship series. It is likely that Samsung may also shift to UFS 3.0 in the Galaxy S11 series. However, the report did not confirm the UFS 3.0 storage protocol for the S11 series right now.

Samsung could launch a smartphone with graphene battery next year

Also Read

Samsung could launch a smartphone with graphene battery next year

According to the report, the SM-G981 model for Galaxy S11 will offer 128GB and 512 GB internal storage options. SM-G986 model will offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage and SM-G988 will offer these three options with a 1TB option. Considering that the actual launch is still months away, things can change as we approach the official launch. It is also worth noting that the original report has been taken down at the time of writing. This may likely indicate changes in the information.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

67900

Android 8.1 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC
Dual 12MP + 12MP
Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

Android Pie with One UI
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

69999

Android 9 Pie with One UI
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 10:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
Deals
Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works
Samsung Galaxy S11 series could feature up to 1TB internal storage

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 series could feature up to 1TB internal storage
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G with Snapdragon 855 and DeX support launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G with Snapdragon 855 and DeX support launched
Samsung Galaxy M30s launching on September 18 on Amazon India

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s launching on September 18 on Amazon India
Xiaomi working on four smartphones with 108-megapixel main camera

News

Xiaomi working on four smartphones with 108-megapixel main camera

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Zoom बेंचमार्किंग बेवसाइट Geekbench पर लिस्ट हुआ, मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस सामने आईं

Gionee जल्द करेगा वापसी, Gionee M11 और Gionee M11s स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी

Vivo ने iQOO Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की 4 घंटे में 2 लाख से ज्यादा यूनिट्स बेची

Flipstar sale का आज आखिरी दिन : OPPO F3 समेत TV और लैपटॉप मिल रहा है अट्रैक्टिव डिस्काउंट

OnePlus TV की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले Amazon India पर हुई कंफर्म


News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
News
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially
Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works
Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

News

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone