Samsung Galaxy S11 series could feature up to 1TB internal storage

South Korean electronics giant and smartphone maker Samsung has likely already started working on its next flagship smartphone series. There is not much known about the expected Samsung Galaxy S11 series at the time of writing. One thing we know for sure is that the series will feature the top of the line, best available technology. Samsung is likely to lead the flagship smartphone game with the Galaxy S11 series in 2020. Beyond this, new information has surfaced online about the anticipated flagship smartphone series.

Samsung Galaxy S11 specifications

According to a report by SamMobile, it looks like some information about the Samsung Galaxy S11 series has leaked online. The report highlighted some information about the storage variants of Samsung Galaxy S11 series. It went on to stated that Samsung will offer four internal storage variants starting from 128GB. The interesting thing to note here is that the storage options will go all the way to 1TB internal storage. This means that Samsung will double the internal storage in its top-end smartphone. For context, the smartphone has been offering 512GB internal storage as the top end since Galaxy Note 9.

It is also worth noting that 1TB storage is not really a new thing for the Samsung flagship smartphone. Users can already get an effective 1TB storage with the help of the internal storage and microSD card slot. However, a purely high-speed 1TB as internal storage is not a bad thing to have in a flagship smartphone. Given that Samsung has already opted for super-fast UFS 3.0 storage protocol in its Galaxy Note 10 flagship series. It is likely that Samsung may also shift to UFS 3.0 in the Galaxy S11 series. However, the report did not confirm the UFS 3.0 storage protocol for the S11 series right now.

According to the report, the SM-G981 model for Galaxy S11 will offer 128GB and 512 GB internal storage options. SM-G986 model will offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage and SM-G988 will offer these three options with a 1TB option. Considering that the actual launch is still months away, things can change as we approach the official launch. It is also worth noting that the original report has been taken down at the time of writing. This may likely indicate changes in the information.