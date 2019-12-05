South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has been pulling off some interesting camera innovation with its recent phones. The Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Fold are some examples of how the company is taking its smartphone photography to the next level. However, the devices don’t bring anything new or special which their competitors don’t have already. Although, this could change with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series.

The Exynos 9825 SoC on the Galaxy Note 10+ or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC on the Galaxy S10-series comes with 4K video recording at 60fps. But the ability to record 8K videos is something that only Nubia Z20 smartphone has, which can record up to 8K video at 15fps. The new chipset on the Galaxy S11-series, however, could achieve up to 8K video recording at 30 frames-per-second.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

Earlier, the APK source code of the Samsung Camera app in the latest beta of One UI 2.0 OS included several references for recording videos in 8K and this may now finally be implemented with the upcoming Galaxy S11-series smartphones. The Galaxy S11-series could use the 108-megapixel second-generation ISOCELL sensor with 5X optical zoom and new camera modes such as Director’s View Mode, Single Take Photo, Night Hyperlapse, etc. Samsung is also likely adding laser autofocus. The renders hint at a total of five camera sensors on the back of the device.

As per previous leaks and rumors, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone is expected to come in three screen sizes – 6.4 or 6.2-inch being the smallest, mid-sized with 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch being the largest one. If rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy S11 models might come with a taller 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz display.

The next Samsung flagship smartphones are expected to be unveiled before MWC 2020, which will take place in Barcelona on February 24. Just like with the Samsung Galaxy Note-series, the 3.5mm headphone jack is also said to go away with the Galaxy S11 series. No other details are available at the moment.