comscore Samsung Galaxy S11: Expected launch date, features, price | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S11 series with Exynos 990 SoC to support 8K video recording: Report
News

Samsung Galaxy S11 series with Exynos 990 SoC to support 8K video recording: Report

News

The new Exynos 990 SoC on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series could get up to 8K video recording at 30fps.

  • Published: December 5, 2019 1:02 PM IST

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has been pulling off some interesting camera innovation with its recent phones. The Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Fold are some examples of how the company is taking its smartphone photography to the next level. However, the devices don’t bring anything new or special which their competitors don’t have already. Although, this could change with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series.

The Exynos 9825 SoC on the Galaxy Note 10+ or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC on the Galaxy S10-series comes with 4K video recording at 60fps. But the ability to record 8K videos is something that only Nubia Z20 smartphone has, which can record up to 8K video at 15fps. The new chipset on the Galaxy S11-series, however, could achieve up to 8K video recording at 30 frames-per-second.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

Earlier, the APK source code of the Samsung Camera app in the latest beta of One UI 2.0 OS included several references for recording videos in 8K and this may now finally be implemented with the upcoming Galaxy S11-series smartphones. The Galaxy S11-series could use the 108-megapixel second-generation ISOCELL sensor with 5X optical zoom and new camera modes such as Director’s View Mode, Single Take Photo, Night Hyperlapse, etc. Samsung is also likely adding laser autofocus. The renders hint at a total of five camera sensors on the back of the device.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series users in India get Android 10 update: Here’s everything that’s new

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10 series users in India get Android 10 update: Here’s everything that’s new

As per previous leaks and rumors, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone is expected to come in three screen sizes – 6.4 or 6.2-inch being the smallest, mid-sized with 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch being the largest one. If rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy S11 models might come with a taller 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz display.

The next Samsung flagship smartphones are expected to be unveiled before MWC 2020, which will take place in Barcelona on February 24. Just like with the Samsung Galaxy Note-series, the 3.5mm headphone jack is also said to go away with the Galaxy S11 series. No other details are available at the moment.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 5, 2019 1:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Redmi K30 launch: Here are top 5 highly anticipated features
News
Redmi K30 launch: Here are top 5 highly anticipated features
Oppo Reno 3 full specifications and design leaked online ahead of official launch

News

Oppo Reno 3 full specifications and design leaked online ahead of official launch

PUBG Mobile ban list updated with new cheaters and hackers

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban list updated with new cheaters and hackers

Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms

News

Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms

Realme 5s to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 5s to go on sale today at 12PM

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Realme 5s to go on sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy S11 series with Exynos 990 SoC to support 8K video recording: Report

Redmi K30 launch: Here are top 5 highly anticipated features

Oppo Reno 3 full specifications and design leaked online ahead of official launch

Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S11 series with Exynos 990 SoC to support 8K video recording: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 series with Exynos 990 SoC to support 8K video recording: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Android 10 update
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show square camera setup, S Pen support

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show square camera setup, S Pen support
Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update
2020 flagship smartphones could offer a 200-megapixel camera

News

2020 flagship smartphones could offer a 200-megapixel camera

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 6.2 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट, ये है पूरी डील

Nokia Smart TV बेहद पतली बैजल के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Mi Days Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, 10,000 रुपये तक के डिस्काउंट पर खरीदें शाओमी फोन

Motorola One Hyper फोन पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा मैकेनिज्म और एंड्रॉइड 10 के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Redmi K30 में होगी 4,500mAh बैटरी, कंपनी का दावा एक घंटे में हो जाएगा फुल चार्ज

News

Realme 5s to go on sale today at 12PM
News
Realme 5s to go on sale today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy S11 series with Exynos 990 SoC to support 8K video recording: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 series with Exynos 990 SoC to support 8K video recording: Report
Redmi K30 launch: Here are top 5 highly anticipated features

News

Redmi K30 launch: Here are top 5 highly anticipated features
Oppo Reno 3 full specifications and design leaked online ahead of official launch

News

Oppo Reno 3 full specifications and design leaked online ahead of official launch
Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms

News

Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms