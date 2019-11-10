Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen sizes, five variants

Samsung Galaxy S11 is tipped to come in three different screen sizes and five different variants. The Galaxy S11 series is not expected to debut until the first half of next year. However, the rumors about the device have already started taking shape. The new piece of information comes from one of the most reputable sources in the industry. The Korean company is reportedly looking at three different screen sizes for the Galaxy S11 family.

According to tipster Evan Blass, Samsung is planning five different variants of Galaxy S11 for 2020. There will be three different screen sizes. The smaller two models are said to come with 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch screens. The larger model is tipped to feature a big 6.9-inch display. Blass also claims that the two smaller models will be offered in both 5G and LTE variants. The larger model will ditch 4G LTE and will only be available in 5G variant.

In a subsequent tweet, Blass notes that the smallest of three models could be equipped with either 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch screen size. He claims to have conflicting information about that model. All five variants of the Galaxy S11 family are said to come standard with curved-edge displays. In other words, Samsung is saying goodbye to flat panel seen on the Galaxy S10e. This will be a major disappointment for those who don’t like curved displays.

In other words, the successor to Galaxy S10e with come with a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch curved display. The Galaxy S10 successor will have a 6.7-inch and the Galaxy S10+ successor will have a large 6.9-inch display. It is not clear whether they will be called Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+. There are also rumors of Galaxy S11 models coming with a taller 20:9 aspect ratio. It is not clear whether Samsung will stick with hole punch display design for next year but will launch mid-to-late February.

There are already rumors of Samsung is using an updated 108-megapixel sensor for the main camera. It might also use a periscope-style camera with 5x optical zoom similar to Huawei P30 Pro. The new feature could be part of the recently trademarked “Space Zoom” feature. The new flagship will come with Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 mobile platform. We will know about Samsung’s next flagship in the next few weeks.