Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to launch with a 120Hz SAMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy S11 is not expected to launch until February next year but key features have already started making the rounds. One of the big changes next year is expected to come in the form of display. The Korean electronics giant will finally offer a smartphone with display supporting high refresh rate. OnePlus, Google, Realme and Asus have already launched smartphones with high refresh OLED panels. In comparison, Samsung’s next flagship – the Galaxy Note 10 series – offers only a 60Hz panel. With Galaxy S11 series, Samsung seems to be planning a transition to high refresh rate panel.

Samsung Galaxy S11 Display Features Detailed

According to leakster UniverseIce, Samsung might launch the Galaxy S11 series with a 120Hz display. The details of the new display first appeared in the Chinese build for One UI 2.0 beta release. The hint for 120Hz panel, as seen from screenshots, is hidden in the menu. The Korean company is planning to offer 120Hz refresh rate and additional software options. The menu contains a total of three options. The first option will allow Galaxy S11 users to set the display to use 120Hz refresh rate at all times. This should be the mode that drains the battery in a significant way.

Someone found 120Hz in Note9’s One UI 2 Beta! (hidden settings) pic.twitter.com/ii1fNic1YE — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) 20 November 2019

The second mode is one where the screen turns on 120Hz refresh rate but automatically switches back to 60Hz based on use case. The third option, will be the most battery efficient, where the screen is set to 60Hz refresh rate at all times. The contextual menu seems to be inspired by the Google Pixel 4 saga, where the smartphone enabled 90Hz refresh rate only at high brightness. It, however, relied on 60Hz refresh rate for most use cases. Samsung seems to make sure that it does not have the same controversies that have surrounded Pixel 4 since launch.

Watch: Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Razer was the first smartphone maker to add high refresh rate to its product. However, it used a LCD panel instead of OLED seen on other devices. The ROG Phone II from Asus is the only smartphone with a 120Hz OLED panel. Samsung will certainly use a Super AMOLED panel with variable refresh rate. Apart from the display, the Galaxy S11 is tipped to feature a 108-megapixel camera with improved night photography. It is also expected to come in three sizes and five different variants. Leakster Evan Blass claims that Galaxy S11+ will only be available in 5G variant.