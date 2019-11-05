Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor

The Samsung Galaxy S11 will reportedly launch in the first quarter of 2020. While we still have around four months for the rumored launch, leaks have already started pouring in. So far, we have heard about the chipset and display. Now, a new leak hints at the camera on the Galaxy S11. Here is all you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S11 camera leak detailed

Samsung recently revealed 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, which it co-developed with Xiaomi. The Mi MIX Alpha is the first smartphone to come with the big 108-megapixel sensor. Now, according to leakster @UniverseIce, the Galaxy S11 will reportedly come with a new 108-megapixel sensor.

As of now, it is unclear on what changes the new sensor will entail. It could be the change in the processing or in the matrix. There could also be a brighter lens on the top of the sensor (as speculated by GSMArena).

The ISOCELL sensor promises 4-in-1 pixel binning with default photos captured in 27-megapixel resolution. Thanks to the massive pixel size, the sensor also promises to offer a lot of details in photos captured – both in day light and low-light scenarios.

Expected specifications and features

The Galaxy S11 is likely to be powered by an Exynos 9830 octa-core SoC in India and other regions. In the US, the will likely have the Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood. A recent report hinted that Samsung is shutting down its custom CPU core department, and will use standard ARM (Cortex A77) instead. It is also expected to come with AMD GPU onboard.

The next Samsung flagship smartphone is expected to be unveiled before MWC 2020 which kicks off in Barcelona on February 24. Three devices, the Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S11+ are expected to be launched. Just like the Note-series, the S-series is also said to do away with the 3.5mm headphone jack. No other details are available at the moment.