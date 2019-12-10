Samsung seems to be actively working on its next flagship Galaxy S11-series. This series is likely to launch just a week before the start of MWC 2020. Similar to Galaxy S10, next year’s lineup will include the Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+, and Galaxy S11e.

Samsung recently revealed a 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, which is co-developed with Xiaomi. The Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha is the first smartphone to come with the big 108-megapixel sensor. Now, according to leakster @UniverseIce, the Galaxy S11+ will reportedly come with a 108-megapixel custom sensor. This is reportedly an exclusive sensor built solely for the smartphone.

The custom 108-megapixel sensor is likely to use a 1/1.3-inch image sensor size for better adjusting the contrast and brilliance. He also mentions that it doesn’t use the same ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor as seen in the previous generation. Instead it will come with a new CMOS sensor. This is likely to result in a high cost for the camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy S11 features, specifications (expected)

As per previous reports, the new Exynos 990 SoC on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series will offer up to 8K video recording at 30fps. It is also likely to offer new camera modes like Director’s View Mode, Single Take Photo, and Night Hyperlapse among others. Samsung is also likely to add laser autofocus. Previous leaks hint at a total of five camera sensors on the back of the device.

The Galaxy S11-series is likely to be come with an Exynos 990 octa-core SoC in India. In the US, it will likely have the Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11-series will come in three screen sizes. The Samsung Galaxy S11e is likely to feature either a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch display. The regular Galaxy S11 could sport a 6.7-inch screen, while the Galaxy S11+ will pack a 6.9-inch display. If rumors are true, the Galaxy S11 models might come with a taller 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz display.