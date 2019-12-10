comscore Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus camera sensor leak: Price, specs | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S11+ to feature a 108-megapixel custom sensor: Report
News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ to feature a 108-megapixel custom sensor: Report

News

The Galaxy S11+ will reportedly come with an exclusive 108-megapixel CMOS sensor with a 1/1.3-inch image sensor size.

  • Published: December 10, 2019 3:54 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A50s 2

Samsung seems to be actively working on its next flagship Galaxy S11-series. This series is likely to launch just a week before the start of MWC 2020. Similar to Galaxy S10, next year’s lineup will include the Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+, and Galaxy S11e.

Samsung recently revealed a 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, which is co-developed with Xiaomi. The Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha is the first smartphone to come with the big 108-megapixel sensor. Now, according to leakster @UniverseIce, the Galaxy S11+ will reportedly come with a 108-megapixel custom sensor. This is reportedly an exclusive sensor built solely for the smartphone.

The custom 108-megapixel sensor is likely to use a 1/1.3-inch image sensor size for better adjusting the contrast and brilliance. He also mentions that it doesn’t use the same ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor as seen in the previous generation. Instead it will come with a new CMOS sensor. This is likely to result in a high cost for the camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy S11 features, specifications (expected)

As per previous reports, the new Exynos 990 SoC on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series will offer up to 8K video recording at 30fps. It is also likely to offer new camera modes like Director’s View Mode, Single Take Photo, and Night Hyperlapse among others. Samsung is also likely to add laser autofocus. Previous leaks hint at a total of five camera sensors on the back of the device.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series with Exynos 990 SoC to support 8K video recording: Report

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S11 series with Exynos 990 SoC to support 8K video recording: Report

The Galaxy S11-series is likely to be come with an Exynos 990 octa-core SoC in India. In the US, it will likely have the Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11-series will come in three screen sizes. The Samsung Galaxy S11e is likely to feature either a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch display. The regular Galaxy S11 could sport a 6.7-inch screen, while the Galaxy S11+ will pack a 6.9-inch display. If rumors are true, the Galaxy S11 models might come with a taller 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz display.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 10, 2019 3:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Detel polymer power bank launched in India with up to 20,000mAh capacity
News
Detel polymer power bank launched in India with up to 20,000mAh capacity
Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera sensor leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera sensor leaked

PUBG Mobile update v0.16.0 patch notes out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update v0.16.0 patch notes out

Redmi K30 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Here's what is different

News

Redmi K30 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Here's what is different

Realme Buds Air price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch next week

News

Realme Buds Air price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch next week

Most Popular

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Oppo Reno 3 5G specifications, features leaked

Detel polymer power bank launched in India with up to 20,000mAh capacity

Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera sensor leaked

Redmi K30 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Here's what is different

Realme Buds Air price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch next week

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 3 5G specifications, features leaked

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G specifications, features leaked
Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera sensor leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera sensor leaked
Redmi K30 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Here's what is different

News

Redmi K30 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Here's what is different
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, S10 Lite, A71, A51 prices leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, S10 Lite, A71, A51 prices leaked
Asus ROG Phone 2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro top Antutu benchmark for November 2019

News

Asus ROG Phone 2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro top Antutu benchmark for November 2019

हिंदी समाचार

परफॉर्मेंस के मामले में ये हैं टॉप 20 स्मार्टफोन्स

Vivo U20 फोन का 8GB रैम वेरिएंट 17,990 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

ACT Fibernet यूजर्स को Netflix के सब्सक्रिप्शन पर मिलेगा 500 रुपये तक का कैशबैक

Redmi K30 स्मार्टफोन 5G सपोर्ट, Snapdragon 765 SoC, 64MP कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Reliance Jio ने 98 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किया बदलाव, 2GB डाटा के साथ डेली मिलेंगे 300SMS

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G specifications, features leaked
News
Oppo Reno 3 5G specifications, features leaked
Detel polymer power bank launched in India with up to 20,000mAh capacity

News

Detel polymer power bank launched in India with up to 20,000mAh capacity
Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera sensor leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ camera sensor leaked
Redmi K30 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Here's what is different

News

Redmi K30 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Here's what is different
Realme Buds Air price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch next week

News

Realme Buds Air price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch next week