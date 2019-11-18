comscore Samsung Galaxy S11 to reportedly offer 8K video recording
  Samsung Galaxy S11 to reportedly offer 8K video recording along with new camera modes
Samsung Galaxy S11 to reportedly offer 8K video recording along with new camera modes

The Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to launch sometime in February 2020, ahead of MWC 2020. It will reportedly see big improvements in the camera department.

  Published: November 18, 2019 6:35 PM IST
South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce 8K video recording support on its upcoming flagship. smartphone – Samsung Galaxy S11. A new code in the APK file of Samsung camera app hints at some upcoming features. Here is what we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy S11 leaked camera details

The Exynos 990 chipset is expected to power the international variants of the device. It will feature 8K video recording capabilities at 30fps. Additionally, Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 865 chip, which will power the US variants of the Galaxy S11. It also expected to have enough horsepower to offer 8K video recording.

Earlier, leakster Ice Universe had claimed that the Galaxy S11 would not use the 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. But it will come with an upgraded second-generation sensor. Talking about camera modes, Director’s View Mode, Single Take Photo and Night Hyperlapse are likely to be in tow. Samsung may also let you record from all camera lenses at a time.

Galaxy S11 specifications and features

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone will be available in three screen sizes – 6.4 or 6.2-inch being the smallest, mid-sized with 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch being the largest one. In other words, the successor to Galaxy S10e with come with a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch curved display. The Galaxy S10 successor will have a 6.7-inch and the Galaxy S10+ successor will have a large 6.9-inch display. It is not clear whether they will be called Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+. There are also rumors of Galaxy S11 models coming with a taller 20:9 aspect ratio.

Evan Blass also claimed that there would be five variants in total that all sport curved-edge displays. On the part of connectivity, the two small variants of the smartphone will come in 5G and LTE, whereas the largest 6.7-inch variant will be 5G only. As per a recent report, Galaxy S11 would arrive in the third week of February 2020 and the launch event is said to take place in San Francisco.

With inputs from IANS.

