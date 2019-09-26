comscore Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area with new Qualcomm sensor
News

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area with new Qualcomm sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 is not expected to launch before February of next year. The device is said to include Qualcomm's second-generation ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

  • Published: September 26, 2019 4:58 PM IST
samsung galaxy s10 plus review fingerprint scanner

Samsung Galaxy S11 might finally fix one of the problems with its predecessor. While the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 feature latest in terms of design and hardware, their in-screen fingerprint sensor is still far from perfect. The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor has smaller recognition area and does not register fingerprints as effortlessly as an optical sensor. With Galaxy S11, Samsung is preparing to fix these very issues, claims a media report.

According to South Korean media, The Elec, Samsung Galaxy S11 will come with an improved on-screen fingerprint sensor. It will also have a bigger sensing area and is said to be larger. There is a possibility that Samsung will use newer ultrasonic sensor from Qualcomm that covers bigger recognition area. At MWC 2019, Qualcomm had confirmed to BGR India that it is working on new sensor with large area of recognition equivalent to 64 square millimetre.

Qualcomm says wider 8x8 ultrasonic sensor will arrive in H2 2019, plans to add heart rate monitoring

Also Read

Qualcomm says wider 8x8 ultrasonic sensor will arrive in H2 2019, plans to add heart rate monitoring

Presently, the Galaxy S10 comes embedded with a sensor having a dimension of 4 x 9 mm. The sensor is only capable of offering a recognition area of just 36 square millimetre. The sensor also does not show any physical boundaries to help users identify the recognition area. Qualcomm had confirmed that the new sensor will have same thickness as the existing sensor but offer better recognition. By switching to 8 x 8 mm sensor, Samsung Galaxy S11 will offer improved vertical and horizontal unlocking experience.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series storage options leak; to sport up to 1TB internal storage

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S11 series storage options leak; to sport up to 1TB internal storage

The Galaxy S11 is not expected to launch until February of next year and will likely be the first to use Qualcomm’s newest flagship processor. There is a possibility that we will see the company adopt Qualcomm’s new in-display fingerprint sensor. The ultrasonic sensor from Qualcomm offers vault-like security and is anti-spoof as well. It has better security than the optical in-display fingerprint sensors. Qualcomm eventually wants to make a 30 x 20 mm sensor covering 600 square millimetre area of recognition.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

Android Pie with One UI
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
  • Published Date: September 26, 2019 4:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area
News
Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area
Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

News

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Review

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Apple patent hints at new keyboard mechanism for MacBook

News

Apple patent hints at new keyboard mechanism for MacBook

Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review

Most Popular

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

Apple patent hints at new keyboard mechanism for MacBook

Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review

Motorola and Lenovo smartphones discounted for Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check details

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area
Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review
Samsung might be working on affordable Galaxy Note smartphone

News

Samsung might be working on affordable Galaxy Note smartphone
Qualcomm resumes trade with Huawei: Report

News

Qualcomm resumes trade with Huawei: Report
Nubia Red Magic 3S global launch scheduled for October 16

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S global launch scheduled for October 16

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Big Billion Days : Motorola और Lenovo के इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिलेंगे धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Oppo K5 स्मार्टफोन 64-मेगापिक्सल क्वॉड-कैमरा के साथ 10 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

Xiaomi ने होम मार्केट में लॉन्च किया Mi Outdoor Bluetooth स्पीकर

Vivo S1 स्मार्टफोन का 64GB वेरिएंट अब ऑफलाइन भी उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

JBL ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Flip 5 ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स


News

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area
News
Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area
Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

News

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner
Apple patent hints at new keyboard mechanism for MacBook

News

Apple patent hints at new keyboard mechanism for MacBook
Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review
Motorola and Lenovo smartphones discounted for Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check details

Deals

Motorola and Lenovo smartphones discounted for Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check details