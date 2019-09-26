Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area

Samsung Galaxy S11 might finally fix one of the problems with its predecessor. While the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 feature latest in terms of design and hardware, their in-screen fingerprint sensor is still far from perfect. The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor has smaller recognition area and does not register fingerprints as effortlessly as an optical sensor. With Galaxy S11, Samsung is preparing to fix these very issues, claims a media report.

According to South Korean media, The Elec, Samsung Galaxy S11 will come with an improved on-screen fingerprint sensor. It will also have a bigger sensing area and is said to be larger. There is a possibility that Samsung will use newer ultrasonic sensor from Qualcomm that covers bigger recognition area. At MWC 2019, Qualcomm had confirmed to BGR India that it is working on new sensor with large area of recognition equivalent to 64 square millimetre.

Presently, the Galaxy S10 comes embedded with a sensor having a dimension of 4 x 9 mm. The sensor is only capable of offering a recognition area of just 36 square millimetre. The sensor also does not show any physical boundaries to help users identify the recognition area. Qualcomm had confirmed that the new sensor will have same thickness as the existing sensor but offer better recognition. By switching to 8 x 8 mm sensor, Samsung Galaxy S11 will offer improved vertical and horizontal unlocking experience.

The Galaxy S11 is not expected to launch until February of next year and will likely be the first to use Qualcomm’s newest flagship processor. There is a possibility that we will see the company adopt Qualcomm’s new in-display fingerprint sensor. The ultrasonic sensor from Qualcomm offers vault-like security and is anti-spoof as well. It has better security than the optical in-display fingerprint sensors. Qualcomm eventually wants to make a 30 x 20 mm sensor covering 600 square millimetre area of recognition.

Story Timeline