South Korean smartphone maker and electronics giant Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S11-series smartphone earlier next year. The device could reportedly debut on February 18. It will reportedly see big improvements in terms of camera and performance aspects.

Samsung Galaxy S11 chipset details

The upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone is expected to drop its in-house Exynos 990 SoC in favor of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, GSMArena reports. The Exynos 990 chipset was earlier expected to power the international variants of the device. This information, coming directly from South Korea, claims that the reason for ditching is the difference in performance between the two chipsets.

The comparison showcases the performance of Snapdragon 865 SoC featuring 15 TOPS of artificial intelligence against the 10 TOPS of the Exynos 990 chipset. Additionally, the Snapdragon 865 chipset uses Cortex-A77 cores and support up to 4K screen.

However, it also says that Europe will be the only region in the world where the Galaxy S11-series will feature an Exynos chipset. While every other region in the world, including India and Samsung’s home country South Korea, will reportedly use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 details

The Snapdragon 865 mobile platform is built on TSMC’s 7nm node. Just like the Snapdragon 855, the new chipset too comes with a tri-cluster CPU. It gets a Kryo 585 primary core (Cortex A77) clocked at 2.84GHz. Then three Kryo 585 cores (Cortex A77) clocked at 2.4GHz. Lastly, it has four Kryo 385 efficiency cores (Cortex A55) clocked at 1.8GHz. In terms of GPU, it gets an Adreno 650 unit with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Coming to connectivity, the Snapdragon 865 SoC does not come with a built-in modem. Instead, it offers support for Snapdragon X55 5G modem. It features both 4G LTE and 5G Sub 6 and mmWave, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) and carrier aggregation. The 5G modem supports download speeds up to 7.5Gbps, and upload speeds of 3Gbps. The chipset comes with Wi-Fi 6 support with 1.8GBps speed, integrated Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with aptX Adaptive and aptX Voice.