Samsung Galaxy S11e renders surface online; details
Samsung Galaxy S11e renders surface online with a quad rear camera and more

The company has not announced anything regarding the rumored lineup. However, leaks regarding this lineup have already started surfacing online.

  Published: November 25, 2019 9:42 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S11e Render

Samsung seems to be working on its rumored upcoming flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S11 series. The company has not announced anything regarding the rumored lineup. However, leaks regarding this lineup have already started surfacing online. This includes predictions about the specifications and the design of the smartphone. Similar to the Galaxy S10 lineup, the company is likely to launch multiple models as part of the S11 lineup. The company is expected to launch the regular Galaxy S11, the larger, Galaxy S11 Plus and the smaller S11e.

It is reported that the smartphone will not launch a separate 5G lineup. Instead, the smartphone maker will likely add the 5G capability in its main lineup. As per past reports, Samsung is expected to add a 120Hz refresh rate display on the Galaxy S11 lineup. The company is also rumored to feature a second-generation 108-megapixel primary camera sensor. Some other reports have anticipated that the Galaxy S11 lineup will come with support for 8K video recording. However, the expected launch timeline is still months after and things can change dramatically in between.

Samsung Galaxy S11e renders and more

Taking a look at a new report, it looks like rumored Samsung Galaxy S11e renders have leaked online. It is worth noting that Galaxy S11 renders have already leaked a few weeks ago. Taking a closer look at the new S11e renders, we see a quad rear camera setup in vertical alignment. The renders from PriceBaba also showcase an improved centrally-aligned punch hole camera on the front. It also looks like the company has reduced the size of the bottom bezel on the display.

The renders also show a regular power button and volume rocker on the right side of the device. This indicates that the Galaxy S11e will likely feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Galaxy S11e may also feature a 6.2 or 6.3-inch display and a 4,000mAh battery.

  Published Date: November 25, 2019 9:42 PM IST

