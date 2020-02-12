During the Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung introduced its new Galaxy S20-series, its Galaxy Z Flip folding phone, and the Galaxy Buds Plus. However, the South Korean company also announced its alliance with Google, which means that all devices in the Galaxy S20 family – as well as the Galaxy Z Flip – will have the Google Duo video-calling platform and the Live Caption feature integrated.

As with the Google Pixel smartphones, the three Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip devices will have direct access to Google Duo from contacts, messaging, and calling applications. Google Duo will also take advantage of the 5G support from the new Galaxy S20. That will offer better video quality and include the native functions of the Galaxy cameras.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A51 First Look

Hiroshi Lockheimer, vice president of Android, also indicated that the Live Caption feature, which generates real-time subtitles in videos, calls, and podcasts, will be integrated into the Galaxy S20 devices natively.

The alliance between Google and Samsung could mean that in the future, both Google Duo and Live Caption could be integrated into other phones in the Galaxy family through a software update. However, the companies did not confirm the above rumor, and neither gave any further details about it.

Samsung Galaxy S20 features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen. It comes with QuadHD+ (1440×3200 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The Galaxy S20 has an Exynos 990 SoC paired with Mali-G77 MP11 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and USB Type-C 3.2 port for charging. The device runs on the latest Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 OS.