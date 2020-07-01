comscore Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition launched in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition launched in India; check details
News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition launched in India; check details

News

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ comes with a tall 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

  • Published: July 1, 2020 9:21 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition in India in a purple shade along with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. The BTS editions of the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ don’t have any new specification differences compared to their standard editions. Users will however see a new color and a logo of the South-Korean band on the products. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch: Check details

Apart from the colors, Samsung has also put it some preloaded BTS themes in the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and those will apparently be exclusive to only this phone. The brand also started taking pre-booking orders for the Cloud White color variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 appears in new press renders

Watch: BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager – POCO India

Pricing

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is set at Rs 87,999. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will be priced at Rs 14,990. The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant will be available at Rs 97,999. All three of these products will be available for pre-booking in India starting July 1 until July 9 through the Samsung India online store. Phones and earbuds will also be available for purchase in limited stock starting July 10. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M30s update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will be available on the Samsung India website and Samsung exclusive stores. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White will be available on E-commerce platforms, the Samsung India website, and other channels.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ comes with a tall 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at Quad-HD+ (1440×3200 pixels) resolution. It also comes with Samsung’s own Exynos 990 octa-core chipset. The device is backed by a large 4,500mAh battery and also supports 15W fast charging. On the software front, the device ships with the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review: A safe bet for Samsung in 2020?

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review: A safe bet for Samsung in 2020?

The phone also includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. The setup also has a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 0.3-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 10 MP, f/2.2 selfie camera for pictures and video calls.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 1, 2020 9:21 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

77999

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Quad - 12MP+12MP+64MP+3D ToF sensor

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Thomson Oath Pro series with 4K bezel-less design launched in India
Smart TVs
Thomson Oath Pro series with 4K bezel-less design launched in India
Samsung The Serif TV, QLED 8K TV series launched in India

Smart TVs

Samsung The Serif TV, QLED 8K TV series launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 stable update rolling out in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 stable update rolling out in India

Apple Arcade cancels games to focus on more 'engaging' titles

Gaming

Apple Arcade cancels games to focus on more 'engaging' titles

Motorola Moto G 5G specifications leaked online

News

Motorola Moto G 5G specifications leaked online

Most Popular

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 stable update rolling out in India

Motorola Moto G 5G specifications leaked online

Motorola One Fusion+ next sale on July 6 on Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition launched in India

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung The Serif TV, QLED 8K TV series launched in India

Smart TVs

Samsung The Serif TV, QLED 8K TV series launched in India
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition भारत में 2 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च, आज से शुरू होगी प्री-बुकिंग

Thomson Oath Pro 4K TV सीरीज भारत में 43, 55 और 65इंच में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

OnePlus Buds ब्लैक कलर के साथ लीक, Bullets Wireless 2 जैसे होगा डिजाइन

OnePlus Nord आज प्री-ऑर्डर पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें डिटेल्स

Nokia 3.1 स्मार्टफोन को June 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच के साथ मिला न्यू अपडेट

Latest Videos

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 stable update rolling out in India
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 stable update rolling out in India
Motorola Moto G 5G specifications leaked online

News

Motorola Moto G 5G specifications leaked online
Motorola One Fusion+ next sale on July 6 on Flipkart

News

Motorola One Fusion+ next sale on July 6 on Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on sale at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition launched in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers