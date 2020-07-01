Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition launched in India

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition in India in a purple shade along with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. The BTS editions of the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ don’t have any new specification differences compared to their standard editions. Users will however see a new color and a logo of the South-Korean band on the products. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch: Check details

Apart from the colors, Samsung has also put it some preloaded BTS themes in the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and those will apparently be exclusive to only this phone. The brand also started taking pre-booking orders for the Cloud White color variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 appears in new press renders

Pricing

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is set at Rs 87,999. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will be priced at Rs 14,990. The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant will be available at Rs 97,999. All three of these products will be available for pre-booking in India starting July 1 until July 9 through the Samsung India online store. Phones and earbuds will also be available for purchase in limited stock starting July 10. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M30s update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will be available on the Samsung India website and Samsung exclusive stores. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White will be available on E-commerce platforms, the Samsung India website, and other channels.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ comes with a tall 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at Quad-HD+ (1440×3200 pixels) resolution. It also comes with Samsung’s own Exynos 990 octa-core chipset. The device is backed by a large 4,500mAh battery and also supports 15W fast charging. On the software front, the device ships with the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box.

The phone also includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. The setup also has a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 0.3-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 10 MP, f/2.2 selfie camera for pictures and video calls.

