Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition price cut by Rs 10,000 in India: Check new price

The BTS editions of the Galaxy S20+ was launched at Rs 87,999, but it has been now discounted by Rs 10,000 by Samsung.

  Published: November 16, 2020 3:53 PM IST
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition in India in a purple shade along with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. The BTS editions of the Galaxy S20+ was launched at Rs 87,999, but it has been now discounted by Rs 10,000 by Samsung. Consumers can now purchase it for Rs 77,999 via Samsung India website and Samsung exclusive stores. Also Read - Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process

Apart from the color difference and new logo, there is nothing different in the special edition. Samsung has also put some preloaded BTS themes in the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and those will apparently be exclusive to only this phone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Review: A unique take on wireless sound

Samsung Galaxy S20 series Specifications

The Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Galaxy S20 Plus gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen and the highest-end S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen. Plus and Ultra also supports 120Hz screens. However, all three phones can fully use the 120Hz refresh rate only at FHD+ resolution. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC spotted on benchmarks

All three variants of the phone will run on the Samsung Exynos 990 SoC. Samsung has also added the option to expand the storage on all three variants of the flagship smartphone series. The Samsung Galaxy S20 features a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a larger 4,500mAh battery and comes with a 25W charger in the box. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 5,000mAh battery and will come with a 45W charger.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus have a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. There is no dedicated ToF sensor on the Galaxy S20. In contrast, the Galaxy S20 Plus features a 3D depth-sensing ToF sensor on the back. Both the devices come with a 10-megapixel lens. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a very different camera setup. There is a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The company has added a DepthVision sensor 3D ToF sensor on the back for better portraits. Moving to the front, we will get a 40-megapixel camera sensor.

