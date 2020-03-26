Smartphone giant Samsung is currently rolling out its latest OneUI 2.1 update for its 2019 flagship devices. These devices include the Samsung Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy Note 10 lineup. This rollout comes just hours after the company shared information about the changes present in OneUI 2.1. As part of the changes, Samsung is rolling out several Samsung Galaxy S20 camera features to S10 and Note 10. According to new information available regarding the update, the new firmware is about 1.5GB in size. It comes with a number of new camera features and an updated Android security patch. Let’s have a closer look.

Samsung OneUI 2.1 update details

According to a report from GSMArena, the new features coming to S10 and Note 10 include “Single Take”. Other features include Night Hyperlapse, Custom Filter, AR Emoji, and Pro Video. Samsung has also added support for 4K at 60 fps on the front camera. The update also brings the updated AI-powered gallery to both these device lineups. This will allow users to quickly review similar shots and select their favorite. In addition, the devices are also getting “Quick Share” and “Music Share” features down from the Galaxy S20 lineup.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Inspecting both the new share features, Quick Share is a faster way to share regular files with contacts nearby. On the other hand, Music share allows users to “extend” their Bluetooth connection. As noted previously, it also brings the April 2020 Android security patch to both the S10 and Note 10 lineups. This update is currently rolling out in Germany and Switzerland.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price 66900 69999 Chipset Exynos 9820 Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP 10MP Battery 3,400mAh 3,500mAh

Story Timeline