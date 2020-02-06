We have seen the phone cases of so many awaited devices give away major aspects of their design in the past. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 series could have also been a victim of the same. Thankfully that wasn’t the case for all these months since pretty much the whole series had been leaked in renders and more.

The leaks, that started flowing at a time when even the ‘S20’ name had not been made official, have covered almost all aspects. Further, this is true for all the three phones in the series. Coming back to the cases, the ones for the Galaxy S20 have just leaked. The leaks come merely a week ahead of the phone’s official unveiling.

The protective cases for the phone reveal a bunch of options. There are hard cases, leather flip cover cases and even silicon cases. There is also an S-view case and cases that have kickstands. The Samsung Galaxy S20 cases will be available in a host of colors and material choices for buyers.

The leaked Samsung Galaxy S20 cases come from a tweet by tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with PriceBaba. The various designs and color options for the cases will make sure that buyers of the S20 users will have a bunch of official options to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy S20 LED case

One interesting variant among the Galaxy S20 cases is an LED case that draws power from the phone wirelessly and displays the time on the front face. The dotted view is almost reminiscent of the HTC dot-view cases we saw with the HTC One M8 and other phones. This flip case will be offered in black, blue, grey, pink and white options. There is also a non-flip case which displays the same LED time on the rear of the phone for when it is placed upside down. This LED case will be reportedly available in black, blue, grey, pink and white color options.

S-view Flip case

Other cases include an S-view LED flip cover for the Galaxy S20. The case takes inspiration from the Note 10 S-view case. It features a narrow vertical strip along the phone’s length that will display elements like the time and notifications. According to the leaks, this case will also be available in the five color variants. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will launch on February 11 in Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco.