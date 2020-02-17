comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 8K videos will consume nearly 3GB every 5 minute
News

Samsung Galaxy S20 8K videos will consume nearly 3GB every 5 minute

News

Samsung says Galaxy S20 8K videos will consume nearly 3GB storage space every five minutes. The latest flagship phone comes with up to 512GB of internal memory.

  Updated: February 17, 2020 2:23 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series 1

Photo: Samsung

Samsung says that its latest Galaxy S20 phone will occupy about 600MB per minute while recording 8K videos. As per the company, the Galaxy S20 8K videos will consume nearly 3GB storage space every minute. The latest flagship phone comes with up to 512GB of internal memory. The Samsung Galaxy S20 also offers support for up to 1TB microSD cards, a maximum total combined storage of 1.5TB.

Additionally, the maximum recording time is restricted to just five minutes and videos can be recorded at only 24fps. This further means that Samsung Galaxy S20 users will not be able to shoot at higher rates such as 30fps or 60fps, The Verge reports. Comparatively, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus recording 4K video consumes a maximum of 350MB/s per minute.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ phones were launched with a triple rear camera system. The setup includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. There is no dedicated ToF sensor on the Galaxy S20. In contrast, the Galaxy S20 Plus features a 3D depth-sensing ToF sensor on the back.

Both the devices come with a 10-megapixel lens. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a very different camera setup. There is a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The company has added a DepthVision sensor 3D ToF sensor on the back for better portraits. Moving to the front, we will get a 40-megapixel camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series price in India

Samsung has priced the Galaxy S20 at Rs 66,999 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The company is selling the Galaxy S20 Plus with a price label of Rs 73,999, which is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Moving to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 92,999.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: February 17, 2020 2:21 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 17, 2020 2:23 PM IST

