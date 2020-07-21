comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition price and camera details leaked online
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition price and camera details leaked online

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is expected to cost around cost $750. The device now has its rear-camera details leaked as well.

  Published: July 21, 2020 4:51 PM IST
(Representational image)

A few days ago, it was leaked that Samsung was working on the Lite version of the Galaxy S20 smartphone, even though the Galaxy S10 Lite was also released this year. The commercial name of the device would be Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE). The phone has been leaked multiple times in the past few days, revealing some of its features. Now, a new leak reveals what the price of the upcoming Galaxy S20 Fan Edition would be. In addition, the device has its rear camera details surfaced online. Also Read - Samsung to announce 5 new devices at Galaxy Unpacked event

New details of the Galaxy S20 FE or Galaxy S20 Lite

The source of the new information is South Korean media The Elec, and was first reported by SamMobile. The report suggests that the device’s price will be 900,000 won in  South Korean, which is equivalent to about 750 US dollars (around Rs. 56,000). To recall, the predecessor of this phone, Galaxy S10 Lite, debuted for a price of $650. Therefore, we would have an increase of about $100 in the price. Samsung is expected to ship 5 million units of this phone by the end of 2020. Also Read - Vodafone eSIM now available for some Apple iPhones in India

Watch: Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review

Furthermore, the report reveals that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 FE will feature a triple camera setup at the rear. The setup consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. Upfront, the phone is said to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. An earlier report suggested that it would use the new 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN1 sensor, but the cited source denies this. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, design and features revealed on Amazon

The price increase of around $100 compared to its predecessor may be due to the fact that we will get multiple features that were not present in the Galaxy S10 Lite. For example, it is likely to have IP68 certification, an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. This accumulation of features makes the price of the phone look a bit more reasonable. This phone is expected to launch in October.

  • Published Date: July 21, 2020 4:51 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20

70500

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Triple - 12MP+12MP+64MP

