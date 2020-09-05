Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition specifications and photos leaked online

A new leak has revealed the alleged specs and images of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 Fan Edition smartphone. The information was shared by the WinFuture website, which revealed the main features of the phone. In addition, according to GSMArena, it has been confirmed that the S20 Fan Edition will be available in two processors and connectivity configurations. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 listed on Amazon India site with Snapdragon 730G SoC and other key specs

The information points that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will have an option with Exynos 990 processor with support for 4G. The other model has a Snapdragon 865 chipset from Qualcomm with 5G connectivity. Rumors suggest that the European market should receive both versions. However, we still don’t know which special edition will arrive in the United States or even in the Indian market. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 lowest price deal of Rs 47,999 on Amazon India: Check details

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

The cited source suggests that the smartphone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2400x1080p screen resolution. The smartphone will reportedly be launched with 6GB of RAM and 12GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The rear camera configuration includes a triple camera setup. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

The camera system could have a 12-megapixel primary lens with OIS. As a standard, the second lens is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and the third module is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom that also has OIS. For videos, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be able to record at a resolution of up to 4K. However, it has not yet been revealed in how many frames per second (fps) the 4K recording would be.

The smartphone has a power and volume button on the right side, with the USB-C port on the bottom. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition should be released soon and maybe in late November or early October. It will be available in several colors, at least six, according to the leaked photos.