Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October

The first half of 2020 came with complications for most companies, including Samsung. A few months back, the brand launched its latest Galaxy S20 series, which doesn’t seem to have met Samsung’s sales expectations. The reason might be the global outbreak of deadly COVID-19 virus. To turn this around, the South Korean tech giant is rumored to launch new phones later this year.

According to a leak earlier this month, Samsung will hold an Unpacked New Product Launch Event on August 5. At the event, the tech giant is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20 flagship series and the Galaxy Fold 2 flip phone. Additionally, the company could also showcase Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G at the same event.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition rumored launch

Now, according to a report by South Korea’s ETNews, Samsung will not launch these devices all at once. The company’s new strategy is to launch each device with an interval of one month. The report says Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 20 series in August. The company will then unveil the much anticipated Galaxy Fold 2 in September.

After that, the company is said to announce the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (aka S20 Lite) in the month of October. The device recently hit the rumor mill and is expected to make its debut as the successor of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. The cited source notes that the company has changed the name of the smartphone for some unknown reasons.

In addition to the products mentioned above, Samsung could also showcase the Galaxy Z Flip 5G sometime soon. However, the details of its exact release date are yet to be disclosed. In general, Samsung will have a busy schedule for the second half of 2020. With this, the company is reportedly seeking to correct the losses suffered in the first half of the year due to the global pandemic.