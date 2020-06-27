comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October
News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October

News

The company is said to announce the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition aka S20 Lite in the month of October.

  • Published: June 27, 2020 12:52 PM IST
best samsung dual sim phone

(Representational image)

The first half of 2020 came with complications for most companies, including Samsung. A few months back, the brand launched its latest Galaxy S20 series, which doesn’t seem to have met Samsung’s sales expectations. The reason might be the global outbreak of deadly COVID-19 virus. To turn this around, the South Korean tech giant is rumored to launch new phones later this year.

According to a leak earlier this month, Samsung will hold an Unpacked New Product Launch Event on August 5. At the event, the tech giant is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20 flagship series and the Galaxy Fold 2 flip phone. Additionally, the company could also showcase Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G at the same event.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition rumored launch

Now, according to a report by South Korea’s ETNews, Samsung will not launch these devices all at once. The company’s new strategy is to launch each device with an interval of one month. The report says Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 20 series in August. The company will then unveil the much anticipated Galaxy Fold 2 in September.

After that, the company is said to announce the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (aka S20 Lite) in the month of October. The device recently hit the rumor mill and is expected to make its debut as the successor of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. The cited source notes that the company has changed the name of the smartphone for some unknown reasons.

In addition to the products mentioned above, Samsung could also showcase the Galaxy Z Flip 5G sometime soon. However, the details of its exact release date are yet to be disclosed. In general, Samsung will have a busy schedule for the second half of 2020. With this, the company is reportedly seeking to correct the losses suffered in the first half of the year due to the global pandemic.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 27, 2020 12:52 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20

70500

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Triple - 12MP+12MP+64MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October
News
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October
Spotify finally comes to Amazon Alexa in India; details

News

Spotify finally comes to Amazon Alexa in India; details

Samsung Galaxy S20 update comes with camera improvements and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 update comes with camera improvements and more

How to use offline maps and navigation on Google Maps

How To

How to use offline maps and navigation on Google Maps

PUBG Mobile dev team speaks out about new Livik map

Gaming

PUBG Mobile dev team speaks out about new Livik map

Most Popular

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October

Spotify finally comes to Amazon Alexa in India; details

Samsung Galaxy S20 update comes with camera improvements and more

Xiaomi Redmi 9A to reportedly launch in July: Check expected specifications

TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October
Samsung Galaxy S20 update comes with camera improvements and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 update comes with camera improvements and more
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020
Best Samsung Phone with Fingerprint Sensor

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone with Fingerprint Sensor
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pixel 4a जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, FCC सर्टिफिकेशन्स से मिले संकेत

घर बैठे चेक कर सकते हैं यूपी बोर्ड का रिजल्ट, ये है तरीका

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 के डिजाइन में होगा बड़ा बदलाव! हटाई जाएगी यह चीज

OnePlus Nord में मिलेगा डुअल रियर कैमरा सेटअप, 32 मेगापिक्सल का होगा मुख्य लेंस

Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन को मिला 3सी सर्टिफिकेशन, मिलेगा 10 वॉट का चार्जर

Latest Videos

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October
News
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October
Spotify finally comes to Amazon Alexa in India; details

News

Spotify finally comes to Amazon Alexa in India; details
Samsung Galaxy S20 update comes with camera improvements and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 update comes with camera improvements and more
Xiaomi Redmi 9A to reportedly launch in July: Check expected specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A to reportedly launch in July: Check expected specifications
TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads

News

TikTok rival Mitron app passes 1 crore downloads

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers