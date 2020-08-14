Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition with Exynos 990 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Samsung is yet to confirm the existence of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition smartphone, but rumors claim that it will launch in Q4 2020. Ahead of the unveiling, the alleged device has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be powered by the company’s in-house Exynos 990 SoC. It was previously reported that the flagship handset will offer a Snapdragon 865 SoC. Also Read - Samsung claims Galaxy Note 20 pre-booking notifications hit 5 lakh in India

The device is listed on Geekbench with model number SM-G780F. The benchmark database also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will launch with the 8GB RAM option. The same site previously revealed that this handset will have 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 865 SoC. This version was listed with model number SM-G781B.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: Leaked specifications

With the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, Samsung may take the same approach as the Galaxy S10 Lite. The new model may retain the core features of the S20 while skipping on the luxuries to keep the costs low. This model may get the newer Snapdragon 865 chip along with faster LP DDR5 RAM of up to 12GB. It is said to sport a 4,500mAh battery. The phone could end up in green, orange, red, and white color variants early in Europe.

Samsung could cut costs with the cameras once again. Instead of the 64-megapixel quad-camera on the S20, the Fan Edition may retain a similar 48-megapixel triple camera setup from the S10 Lite. A leak from Korean publication The Elec stated that this model may get two 12-megapixel main and ultra-wide cameras as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. Storage may be bumped up to 256GB this time. The S20 Fan Edition may launch with OneUI 2.1 based on Android 10. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may also get IP67 water and dust resistance.