Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render leaks

Earlier in 2020, Samsung surprised everybody with the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Both these smartphones were Samsung's idea of an affordable yet premium phone. In many developing markets such as India, the S10 Lite found favours with buyers looking for a premium experience. This was despite the Galaxy S20 launching around the same time. Samsung now wants to continue that with the successor the S10 Lite. A recent leak now suggests this new phone could be called the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

XDA Developers reports a detailed tip from renowned tipster Evan Blass, showing what to expect from the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. The specifications are not out yet but a high resolution render is available to ogle at. The S20 Fan Edition looks a lot similar to the Galaxy S20 Lite at first glance. In fact, there's not a lot of difference when you look at the front, save for the wallpaper.

Yes, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has the same flat display with narrow yet noticeable bezels. There's a punch-hole cutout sitting in the center. The rear of the device isn't visible but based on the theme, it may not be different from the Galaxy S10 Lite. That's not bad considering the S10 Lite has a modern and practical design to appeal even in the next few years.

What’s interesting is the naming convention. Samsung is ditching the “Lite” moniker for this low-cost Galaxy S20. The decision to opt for the “Fan Edition” moniker seems to be all about brand image. “Lite” sounds cheaper while “Fan Edition” sounds appealing to its intended audience, i.e. millennials. Samsung used this moniker last time for the Galaxy Note 7 FE, which did well for Samsung in the South Korean market.

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Expected Specifications

With the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, Samsung may take the same approach as the Galaxy S10 Lite. The new model may retain the core features of the S20 while skipping on the luxuries to keep the costs low. This model may get the newer Snapdragon 865 chip along with faster LP DDR5 RAM of up to 12GB. Storage may also be bumped up to 256GB this time. The S20 Fan Edition may launch with OneUI 2.1 based on Android 10.

Samsung could cut costs with the cameras once again. Instead of the 64-megapixel quad-camera on the S20, the Fan Edition may retain a similar 48-megapixel triple camera setup from the S10 Lite. A leak from Korean publication The Elec stated that this model may get two 12-megapixel main and ultra-wide cameras as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may also get IP67 water and dust resistance. This will help it stay afloat against the Apple iPhone SE that does have the IP67 rating. Another leak from GalaxyClub reports that a 4500mAh battery will be doing duties in this model. The phone could end up in green, orange, red and white colour variants early in Europe.

