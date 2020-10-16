Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB storage variant launched in India

Samsung has launched a 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) for Rs 53,999 in India. The company will start taking pre-booking of S20 FE (8GB+256GB) in Cloud Navy colour from tomorrow, October 17 via Samsung.com and leading online and offline retail stores in the country. Samsung notes that the deliveries for the new variant will start from October 28. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a sold out in 30 minutes at Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

“Customers can avail exciting offers on purchase of the flagship smartphone including Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and Rs 4,000 voucher on Samsung e-store,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - iPhone SE is a steal on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Motorola Razr and Samsung S20+ follow

Price and variants

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE now has two variants priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 53,999, respectively. Both feature an 8GB RAM, but respective 128GB and 256GB storage as per pricing. Consumers will have five color options of Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White. Also Read - Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and FHD+ resolution. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. You get a punch-hole display design. The cut-out is placed on the upper part of the screen in the centre. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The latest Samsung device looks similar to the original Galaxy S20 flagship phone and offers a haze finish.

The rear camera configuration includes a triple-lens setup. It has a 12-megapixel primary wide-angle lens with OIS. As a standard, the second lens is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and the third module is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom that also has OIS. For videos, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition can record at a resolution of up to 4K. In India, the device comes powered by Exynos 990 chipset. The handset runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The latter is expandable up to 1TB. The smartphone has a power and volume button on the right side, with the USB-C port on the bottom. The company has added a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. The device supports reverse wireless charging. It is also IP68 rated, meaning water and dust resistant. Samsung is claiming that users will get OS update for up to three years.