Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G appears in live-images

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be officially revealed next week. As the countdown towards the launch approaches, new leaks of the device are also added. After the specifications leak showing the smartphone’s technical features, the phone’s live photos have now appeared.

The photos were shared on Twitter by a YouTuber named Jimmy Is Promo. He gave information about some of the smartphone’s technical details along with the images of the Galaxy S20 FE in dark blue. The S20 FE also seems to be positioned somewhere between the S20 and the S20 Plus in size.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

The phone looks the same as the press images shared by Evan Blass a few days ago, with a punch-hole screen and thicker bezels than other flagships. The screen is also flat rather than curved. It is stated that the smartphone will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The round camera hole at the top of the screen hosts the 32-megapixel front camera. On the back of the smartphone, it has a triple-camera setup. It consists of a 12-megapixel primary camera, which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Jimmy adds that the back is made of plastic instead of glass.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will pack a 4500 mAh battery with fast-charging support. The phone’s 5G version has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and the 4G version has an Exynos 990 processor. The device is also likely to run on the Android 10 operating system with the One UI 2.5 user interface.

For the rest, it may have 128GB of expandable storage, stereo sound, in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP68 certification. However, it does not have a 3.5mm jack. It will become official on September 23. The device is expected to be sold in Europe for 700 euros.