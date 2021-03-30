comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Snapdragon version launching today in India
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launching today in India: Expected price and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is launching in India today. The 5G variant relies on a Snapdragon chip instead of the Exynos 990 chip.

Do you remember the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE? Yes, the one that launched in late 2020 and was an affordable variant of the Galaxy S20? Samsung India is launching a 5G version of the same in India today. The teasers suggest the presence of a Snapdragon chipset, similar to the US variant of the Galaxy S20 FE. Samsung will disclose the prices as well as storage variants later in the day. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launching in India on March 30

There is no official launch event scheduled by Samsung yet; the company is most likely to do a simple announcement on its website. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is likely to succeed last year’s Galaxy S10 Lite, which itself was based on an older Qualcomm chip from the previous year. Samsung is yet to comment on the availability of the Galaxy S20 FE Exynos variant. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G to launch in India soon, support page hints

Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Snapdragon chip launching today

If the past launches from Samsung are any indication, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is expected to compete with the OnePlus 9 and Vivo X60 Pro in India. Hence, the base variant of the Galaxy S20 FE could come in at a starting price of approximately Rs 50,000. The international variant is identical to the Galaxy S20 FE Exynos variant, save for the Qualcomm chip. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F02s India launch tipped, expected to start at price of Rs 8,999

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Image: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Hence, buyers could expect the same good bits of the Exynos-based Galaxy S20 FE to make it to the newer 5G variant. That means you could expect the 5G variant to feature the same 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G includes a 4500mAh battery with 15W wired charging and wireless charging.

The cameras are expected to remain unchanged, holding the same 12-megapixel main and ultrawide cameras as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The selfie camera has a 32-megapixel sensor that support autofocus function.

BGR India reviewed the Galaxy S20 FE last year and found the phone good enough for a casual premium phone buyer. The cameras and display are definitely the better bits of the phone. The simple design theme with a plastic build could be polarising for many. The Exynos 990 chip didn’t impress us well and often heated up while doing simple tasks.

With the Snapdragon chip, we expect the Galaxy S20 FE 5G to address the performance-based concerns. However, the competition has moved on the newer Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 chip from Qualcomm. The OnePlus 9 is technically the fastest Android phone at Rs 50,000, with the Vivo X60 Pro sitting at the second spot. It remains to be seen how Samsung prices the Snapdragon 865-powered Galaxy S20 FE 5G in order to keep it competitive.

  • Published Date: March 30, 2021 10:42 AM IST

Best Sellers