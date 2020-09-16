comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA, price leaked

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE technical data revealed on the Chinese website. Moreover, a European network operator has published the Galaxy S20 FE listing, which reveals its price.

  • Published: September 16, 2020 12:49 PM IST
Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Awaited by Samsung fans, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone is getting closer to its launch date. The South Korean company’s upcoming device was included in TENAA last week, confirming the previously leaked device’s technical specifications. The presentation of the phone is expected to take place next week at the Samsung Unpacked event on September 23. Also Read - OnePlus 8T renders show Samsung-inspired design, to bring flat display and 65W charging

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE certification at TENAA attested to the device’s 6.5-inch (probably AMOLED) screen, as well as support for 5G technology and the 4,500mAh battery. The measurement of the smartphone was also revealed: 15.9 cm x 7.4 cm x 0.8 cm. The Chinese website also released images of the phone. The front camera will be located in the upper center of the screen. Also Read - Samsung to manufacture all Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips: Report

Ubisoft Forward: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

The buttons for turning the device on and off and the volume keys will be arranged on the right side of the device, while the Dual SIM tray will probably be on the left side. The back of the smartphone, on the other hand, reveals the three main cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Also Read - Samsung Unpacked event coming again on September, could unveil Galaxy S20 FE

Information leaked

Although not confirmed on the TENAA website, some other technical data for the new Samsung device has been leaked previously. The information suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be released in two variants: one with support for 4G and one for 5G.

It is said that the 4G version will be equipped with the Snapdragon 865 (from Qualcomm) in the USA. While in the rest of the world, it should present the Exynos 990 chipset. The version with support for the 5G should have a Snapdragon processor in all markets, with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard memory.

With regard to the cameras, the set of three lenses located on the back of the phone has a 12-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in 4G and 5G variants get Bluetooth certification

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in 4G and 5G variants get Bluetooth certification

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price leaked

Moreover, before its official launch, the phone’s price in its 4G variant has also been leaked. The source of the listing is a European network operator, more specifically Orange Slovakia. The operator’s website even published a page for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. It was revealed that it would be available in Europe for a price of 699 euros. This price may vary very slightly depending on the country.

  • Published Date: September 16, 2020 12:49 PM IST

