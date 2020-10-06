Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India for Rs 49,999

Samsung has now launched the new ‘Fan Edition’ of Galaxy S20 in India. The smartphone was announced globally a couple week back. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a slightly toned-down version of the already available Galaxy S20 flagship. It comes with similar flagship-grade Exynos processor and Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Samsung W21 5G bags TENAA and 3C certifications

"At Samsung, we are constantly speaking to our consumers and looking for ways to bring the best to them. With Galaxy S20 FE, we gave our fans an opportunity to design their next flagship device. Galaxy S20 FE is the flagship smartphone that is designed by the fans, for the fans. Galaxy S20 FE includes all the innovations our consumers love the most and it is being made available at an accessible price point," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 49,999. It comes in one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Consumers will have five color options of Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White. Globally, the handset comes in six color options.

Consumers can pre-book Galaxy S20 FE starting October 9 on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores. On pre-booking, Samsung is offering special benefits worth Rs 8,000. It includes Samsung e-store benefits worth Rs 4,000 and an upgrade bonus of Rs 3,000 or cashback up to Rs 4,000 through HDFC Bank cards. The open sale will start from October 16.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Quad HD+ resolution. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. You get a punch-hole display design. The cut-out is placed on the upper part of the screen in the centre. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The latest Samsung device looks similar to the original Galaxy S20 flagship phone and offers a haze finish.

The rear camera configuration includes a triple camera setup. The camera system could have a 12-megapixel primary wide-angle lens with OIS. As a standard, the second lens is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and the third module is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom that also has OIS. For videos, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be able to record at a resolution of up to 4K. In India, the device comes powered by Exynos 990 chipset. The handset runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The smartphone will reportedly be launched with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The latter is expandable up to 1TB. The smartphone has a power and volume button on the right side, with the USB-C port on the bottom. The company has added a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. The device supports reverse wireless charging. It is also IP68 rated, meaning water and dust resistant. Samsung is claiming that users will get OS update for up to three years.