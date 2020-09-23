Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launched: Price, full specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has been launched in India. The device comes with a price label of Rs 55,100. For the mentioned price, you will be getting the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The South Korean giant will be selling the handset in six color options. These include Cloud Navy Blue, Lavender, Red, Orange, White, and Mint. The handset will be up for sale starting October 2 and it is already up for pre-order. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 review: Monstrous battery life, great display

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in the US is set at $700, which is around Rs 51,500 in India. The brand is yet to reveal the India price of the new Samsung phone. The new member of Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be available through Samsung.com, carriers, and retailers online. Also Read - Samsung Exynos 1000 may outperform Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Quad HD+ resolution. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. You get a punch-hole display design. The cut-out is placed on the upper part of the screen in the centre. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The latest Samsung device looks similar to the original Galaxy S20 flagship phone and offers a haze finish. Also Read - Galaxy S21 would use the ISOCELL Vizion sensor, Samsung's own LiDAR

The rear camera configuration includes a triple camera setup. The camera system could have a 12-megapixel primary wide-angle lens with OIS. As a standard, the second lens is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and the third module is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom that also has OIS. For videos, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be able to record at a resolution of up to 4K. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The handset runs Android 10 out of the box.

The smartphone will reportedly be launched with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The latter is expandable up to 1TB. The smartphone has a power and volume button on the right side, with the USB-C port on the bottom. The company has added a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. The device supports reverse wireless charging. It is also IP68 rated, meaning water and dust resistant. Samsung is claiming that users will get OS update for up to three years.