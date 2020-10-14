Samsung Galaxy S20 FE users having touchscreen issues

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE not very long ago. The phone was lauded for its affordable price tag, especially with the features on offer. But this week, reports suggest quite a few users have complained about touchscreen issues with the phone. People have gathered over on Reddit and Samsung forums to share their concern. The phone launched less than a month back, which is why the issue is likely to raise alarm bells at Samsung. However, it seems the issue is pertaining to limited users, as the response to the touchscreen issue is not widespread for now. This could change in the next weeks. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A71 gets One UI 2.5 version with new update

Users have pointed out the screen’s touch is either not responding or behaving erratically. Some have said the phone fails to recognise the difference between a swipe and gesture taps. Samsung should look at working out what the issue is and what’s causing it. If this a basic software glitch then an update is warranted. Having said that, a hardware defect could make things worse for the company. So we’re definitely it’s the former. We’ll keep an eye on this development and update when there’s more to add. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 finally gets MIUI 12 update

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a slightly toned-down version of the already available Galaxy S20 flagship. It comes with similar flagship-grade Exynos processor and Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 49,999. It comes in one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 Pro specifications leaked on Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and FHD+ resolution. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. You get a punch-hole display design. The cut-out is placed on the upper part of the screen in the centre. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The latest Samsung device looks similar to the original Galaxy S20 flagship phone and offers a haze finish.