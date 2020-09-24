comscore Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8: Comparison of the 2020 essential flagships

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE succeeds the Galaxy S10 Lite by offering all the essential flagship features without asking an exorbitant price. At its starting price of $699, it compares with the OnePlus 8 5G.

  Published: September 24, 2020 11:45 AM IST
Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung has launched Galaxy S20 FE smartphone as its latest addition to the flagship S series of smartphones. The Galaxy S20 FE is priced starting at $699 in the US for the base model and India prices are yet to come by. In the same segment, OnePlus already has the OnePlus 8 5G as its similar accessible offering. The OnePlus 8 is priced starting at Rs 44,999 for the base model in India. Samsung is expected to price the S20 FE at similar prices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8: Confirmed 6000mAh battery, AMOLED display

Before the India launch happens, check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 8 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance, and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launched: Price, full specifications

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air, & More

Display and Design

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 comes with 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The OnePlus device also features curbed edges. Both phones have a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE weighs 190 grams while the OnePlus 8 measures 180g. Also Read - OnePlus 8T could be cheaper than OnePlus 8 but bring better specifications

The Samsung phone relies on a metal frame with a Glasstic rear panel. Samsung is going for a matte finish on all the variants. However, there’s IP68 rating protection from water and dust ingress. The OnePlus 8 does not feature an IP rating but it’s made out of the glass on the front and rear held together by a metal frame.

Specifications

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features an Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chip, depending on the market. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chip as standard. Samsung offers its phone in three variants. The OnePlus 8 also comes in three variants. The Samsung device, as usual, runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.5 while the OnePlus 8 runs on OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10.

Price

oneplus 8

The price range of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is based on its different variants. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs $699 in the US. We expect Samsung to adapt the price for India once it launches. The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, starts at Rs 41,999 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 44,999 while the 12GB + 256GB for Rs 49,999.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a triple rear camera setup. The main camera has a 12-megapixel sensor along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. There’s also an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom camera. The front camera relies on a 32-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus 8 has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, and 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens. For selfies, the OnePlus 8 has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Battery

The battery on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by 4500mAh while the OnePlus 8 relies on a 4300mAh battery. Samsung offers the standard 15W fast wired charging system on the S20 FE. However, it also bundles fast wireless charging and there’s support for reverse wireless charging.

OnePlus, on the other hand, does not come with wireless charging. However, the OnePlus 8 comes with a 30W Warp Charge system that fully recharges in less than an hour.

Best Sellers