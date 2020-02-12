Samsung Galaxy S20 Series is official with 120Hz display, 5G

Alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung is also introducing the Galaxy S20 series. Like the Galaxy S10 before it, we are getting three new models. There is Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. These devices differ from each other in terms of camera and display size. With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung wants to go really big and has done something incredible in terms of specifications. Here is everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Launched

Samsung Galaxy S20 debuts as the successor to Galaxy S10 and it features a 6.2-inch display. This Dynamic AMOLED screen supports 120Hz refresh rate and has a 20:9 refresh rate. Samsung has not updated the 10-megapixel selfie camera but the punch hole is much smaller. On the back, the Galaxy S20 has a main 12-megapixel camera, a 64-megapixel camera capable of shooting 8K videos. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. There is an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S20 packs a 4,000mAh battery and the phone supports 25W wired charging. The smartphone also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. Powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC or Exynos 990 SoC, there is 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for expandable memory. The phone will be available in cosmic grey, cloud blue and cloud pink color. It is priced at €900 for the 4G variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 5G model is priced at €1,000 and supports sub-6GHz version of 5G network.

The successor to Galaxy S10+ takes things to the next level. It comes with a large 6.7-inch that supports 1440p resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Like the Galaxy S20, it supports 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 12-megapixel main camera like its smaller sibling. The sensor has an f/1.8 aperture and supports OIS too. There is a second 64-megapixel sensor that acts as a telephoto lens. It supports 3x hybrid zoom and up to 30x Space Zoom. This sensor also has OIS and aperture of f/2.0.

Samsung has also added support for 8K video recording. The ultra wide-angle camera is a 12-megapixel sensor and the fourth sensor is a DepthVision camera. It comes with either Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset depending on the market. It supports 5G by default and both sub-6GHz and mmWave are supported. We might see 4G variants in India. The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also an option for models with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

The Galaxy S20+ packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. It also supports 15W fast wireless charging. You can also share power between Qi compatible devices. The base model of Galaxy S20+ will start at €1,000 or $1,100. It will also be available in Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black and Cloud Blue color options.