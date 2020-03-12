Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra pre-booking will end today in India. The Korean smartphone maker has started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 series from February 15. The Korean company has already started delivering the Galaxy S20 series to those who pre-booked the smartphone from March 6, 2020. If you are planning to pre-book the flagship smartphones from Samsung then here is all you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series: Price in India, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 series includes three smartphones – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. As part of a pre-booking offer, Samsung is offering the Galaxy S20 series customers Rs 10,000 off on Galaxy Buds+ and up to Rs 5,000 additional value in exchange of their current phone. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are priced at Rs 66,999 and Rs 73,999 respectively. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, on the other hand, is available for Rs 92,999. On its website, Samsung notes that delivery for these devices will start from March 24, 2020.

The three models differ from each other mainly in terms of camera configuration, battery capacity and display size. In India, all the three models come equipped with Samsung’s own Exynos 990 SoC. The Galaxy S20 and S20+ offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The S20 Ultra comes with 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. While the global variants support 5G, the India units seem to be limited to 4G networks. All the three models come in Cosmic Grey color. The Galaxy S20 also comes in Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink colors. The Galaxy S20+ comes in Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black options.

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra feature a 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch Quad HD+ displays respectively. These support 20:9 aspect ratio and also offer a fast 120Hz refresh rate. However, this higher refresh rate is limited to Full HD+ resolution. Both Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ feature a 12-megapixel main camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter. These sensors offer optical image stabilization. They also feature a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The Galaxy S20+ also offers a 3D ToF sensor for capturing depth.

Both of these devices stick with the 10-megapixel selfie shooter seen on the Note 10 series. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is in a league of its own as far as camera setup is concerned. It has a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 40-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. There is also a depth sensor called a DepthVision camera.

With Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung went big by packing a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ feature a 4,000mAh and 4,500mAh battery respectively. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ support 25W fast charging while Galaxy S20 Ultra offers 45W wired charging. They also support 15W fast wireless charging and 9W reverse wireless charging. All the three models also include Qualcomm ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display. With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung has dropped the 3.5mm headphone jack but offers audio tuned by AKG.